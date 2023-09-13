Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded has delivered a slew of new content and challenges for gamers to enjoy in Ranked play. The game boasts a massive number of weapons, Killstreaks, and equipment to try out. However, you'll have to earn enough XP to unlock the majority of that arsenal and rank up in multiplayer.

To put it simply, Ranked play is all about acquiring the greatest Modern Warfare 2 weapons and being able to land a nuke or some impressive killstreaks. Players can earn XP in Modern Warfare 2, allowing them to increase their rank. This guide provides the quickest ways to earn XP and rank up in MW2’s multiplayer.

How to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked play

Modern Warfare 2 employs a rank-and-prestige system similar to prior Call of Duty titles, which means that players must collect experience points (XP) to level up in Ranked play. Earning XP in MW2's multiplayer unlocks new basic loadouts as well as the ability to customize them.

Earning enough XP also allows players access to weapon platforms that may be customized in the Gunsmith, deadly and tactical equipment, perks, field upgrades, and killstreaks essential for multiplayer modes. Eliminating enemies, playing objective-based modes, and completing challenges are the main ways to get XP and advance in this Modern Warfare title for Ranked play.

1) Take advantage of Double XP Weekends

The developers will host Double XP Weekends on occasion to allow everyone to swiftly rank up by doubling progress in all modes. Using these to their best potential is critical if you want to reach the next Prestige rank as soon as possible.

Such events are normally advertised in advance, so keep a watch on Infinity Ward and Activision's social media to stay informed on the next one.

2) Use Double XP Tokens

While playing MW2 match after match, it's easy to forget that you're accumulating Double XP Tokens that may be used at any time. These useful gadgets perform exactly what they say on the tin, lasting about an hour.

The catch is that it only lasts an hour in real-time, not in-game time, so don't spend time on the menus. Before you pop the Token, it is recommended that you join a lobby and get all of your loadouts in order. This way, you can maximize the double XP time by playing as many games as possible.

3) Play objective-based multiplayer modes

Domination mode in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/AFGuidesHD)

It is advised to play team-based objective modes such as Hardpoint, Headquarters, and Domination, as these are excellent for acquiring XP as a group. Sitting on the hill or capturing a flag grants players additional XP in addition to eliminations.

For a minor boost in total XP, we recommend playing the two modes indicated above in addition to Kill Confirmed.

4) Weapon challenges

Diabolical Camo weapon challenge in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

In addition to the standard tasks in MW2, you may earn a lot of XP by using your preferred rifle. Challenges range from completing a certain number of long shots to accomplishing kills, and with the opportunity to gain 10,000 XP in some situations, they're well worth completing in the first few days to help your ascent in Ranked mode.

5) Complete challenges

S.A.E killstreak in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

From beginning goals like getting your first killstreak to more difficult tasks like dropping 30 kills in one game for a Nuke, MW2 has a wide range of challenges for you to achieve. Focusing on these challenges will earn you plenty of XP and allow you to level up quickly in Ranked mode, so dive into them in MW2.

6) Playing Invasion

Invasion mode in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Invasion is a simple tactic that players have started implementing into their gameplay to level up quickly and boost XP for firearms. During a game, focus your fire on AI soldiers since they still provide a lot of XP. These two strategies work in tandem to build up major points and XP for a faster ranking up in the Ranked mode.

7) Kill Confirmed, Dog Tags, and Decoys

Kill Confirmed and Decoy mode in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Another clever strategy you might employ is the Kill Confirmed and Decoy approach, which allows you to rack up insane XP despite not playing well. Simply keep dropping Decoys in combat-heavy regions of the game to gain XP from enemy players firing on them.

Also, focus all your efforts on collecting the Dog Tags of fallen opponents. Even if your kill-to-death ratio is low, collecting tags will boost your player level in Ranked mode significantly.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.