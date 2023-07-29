All new DMZ changes in Warzone 2 Season 5: Konni Group, new Field Upgrades, and more

The Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has many content for the DMZ mode. In the upcoming season, the game mode will introduce a new evil faction called the Konni Group, new and enhanced Field Upgrades, and many more features and changes to gameplay elements. Although the upcoming update isn't game-changing, players can expect a breath of fresh air.

DMZ is Call of Duty's take on an Escape from Tarkov-like game mode. The basic objectives of the mode are pretty simple. Players will drop into an Exclusion Zone, survive against actual and AI combatants, loot, complete contracts, and safely exfiltrate. While that sounds simple on paper, the reality is far from it.

However, due to the game mode's very challenging yet rewarding nature, it has amassed an enormous fan base. Hence, for fans looking forward to the changes in the upcoming season, this article will take a closer look at all the new content coming to Warzone 2 DMZ in Season 5.

What is the Konni Group in Season 5 of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Konni Group in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 5 (Images via Activision)

A new faction called the 'Konni Group' will join DMZ in the Season 5 update of Warzone 2. Based on the lore, the Konni Group has made foes out of every other faction in all the Exclusion Zones (Ashika Island, Vondel, Al Mazrah, and Building 21).

It's time all these factions unite against the Konni. These AI soldiers will fight out using Killstreaks but only in the Active Combat Zones.

Per the official Call of Duty blog, the Konni Group has eliminated all Cartel soldiers in the Koschei Complex, and the area has been reduced to rubble. However, they have found other hidden tunnels, which might hint at a new possible Exclusion Zone within Al Mazrah.

Moreover, the fan-favorite Building 21 is now under the Konni Group's control. But not all is grim in DMZ. Shadow Company will be friendly to all Operators and will assist them in the fight against the Konni. However, if players take a shot at the Shadow Company, they don't hesitate to fire back.

What new Field Upgrades are coming to DMZ in Season 5 of Warzone 2?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty . Prepare for new Missions as well as new features:



Disguise Field Upgrade

Battle Revive

Self-Revive Box

🤿 Scuba Gas Mask



Four new Field Upgrades will be added in Season 5 of Warzone 2 DMZ. They are Disguise, Battle Revive, Self-Revive Box, and the Scuba Gas Mask. All of them have their respective use case scenario and will help users explore new avenues of gameplay. Here's how these Field Upgrades work:

Disguise: Using this Field Upgrade, you can disguise yourself as an Operator from an AI faction of the Exclusion Zone. This will give you a free pass in their territory. However, if you act erratically, you'll be spotted, and enemies will not think twice before opening fire.

Using this Field Upgrade, you can disguise yourself as an Operator from an AI faction of the Exclusion Zone. This will give you a free pass in their territory. However, if you act erratically, you'll be spotted, and enemies will not think twice before opening fire. Battle Revive: This blends the Battle Rage and Self-Revive kits. When knocked out, you can use this Field Upgrade to instantly get on your feet with pure adrenaline pumping through your veins, giving you the effects of the Battle Rage kit for a short time frame.

This blends the Battle Rage and Self-Revive kits. When knocked out, you can use this Field Upgrade to instantly get on your feet with pure adrenaline pumping through your veins, giving you the effects of the Battle Rage kit for a short time frame. Self-Revive Box: As the name suggests, it is a box containing a lot of Self-Revive kits. It will be beneficial in a team-based infiltration when resources are scarce.

As the name suggests, it is a box containing a lot of Self-Revive kits. It will be beneficial in a team-based infiltration when resources are scarce. Scuba Gas Mask: This Field Upgrade will protect you from radioactive winds and gases and help you survive underwater longer. It essentially combines the features of the Gas Mask and a Rebreather Kit.

While the above additions are undoubtedly interesting, that's not all. In the upcoming season, players will be welcomed with a fresh set of missions and rewards, including Urgent missions, accessible via the Forward Operating Base menu.