With the release of Modern Warfare 3(MW3) beta weekend 2, gamers across the world have had a grand time queuing up for the game. Naturally, a class of meta weapons has arisen within this limited time period, taking the battlefield by storm. One such weapon is the Pulemyot 762, which was something of a hidden gem in the game.
The Pulemyot 762 is seemingly becoming quite an oppressive weapon on the battlefield. Players are on a constant search for the best loadout and class setup associated with this weapon. With our article, players will definitely find a detailed guide for the same.
Best Pulemyot 762 loadout for Modern Warfare 3(MW3) Beta
The Pulemyot 762 is a Light Machine Gun (LMG) in MW3. With its brutal extended magazine, the weapon dominates the field and shreds through squads with minimal effort. Below is a list of some of the best attachments players can slap on the weapon.
Attachments
- Muzzle: VT-7 Soulstealer Suppressor
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Stock: Bastion Ergonomic Recoil Pad
- Rear Grip: Nought-Z3 Grip
- Aftermarket Parts: Pulemyot 762B Bullpup Conversion Kit
One of the best attachments to put on the Pulemyot 762 is the VT-7 Soulstealer Suppressor. With your location no longer visible on the radar, along with improved recoil, the gun becomes an absolute menace.
Furthermore, a combination of the under-barrel attachment, stock, and unique Aftermarket Parts are centered around reducing the weapon's overall recoil kick and ensuring a better handling experience for the player, all while providing enhanced movement speed.
Best Pulemyot 762 Class Setup for Modern Warfare 3 Beta
Perk Package
- Vest: Engineer Vest
- Gloves: Scavenger Gloves
- Gear: EOD Padding
- Gear: Bone Conduction Helmet
Equipment
- Tactical: Battle Rage
- Field Equipment: Munitions Box
The Engineer Vest helps in spotting enemy equipment, killstreaks, and any sort of Field Upgrade through walls. This provides a great tactical advantage, allowing for calculated plays within the game.
The Scavenger Gloves, along with the Munitions Box Field Equipment, ensures that players never run out of ammunition mid-fight. While running an LMG, it is essential that every kill brings back a percentage of your ammo, allowing you to stay in the fight and dominate the game.
The EOD Padding ensures that the player remains safe from any form of non-killstreak explosive damage. Meanwhile, the Bone Conduction Helmet is the perfect tool to isolate footsteps and eliminate enemy targets.
How to unlock Pulemyot 762 loadout for Modern Warfare 3 Beta
Unlocking the Pulemyot 762 in MW3 beta is fairly simple, and to do so, players must level up to Level 23 in-game. They will be instantaneously granted the weapon in their arsenals upon reaching said level.
For more Modern Warfare 3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.