With the release of Modern Warfare 3(MW3) beta weekend 2, gamers across the world have had a grand time queuing up for the game. Naturally, a class of meta weapons has arisen within this limited time period, taking the battlefield by storm. One such weapon is the Pulemyot 762, which was something of a hidden gem in the game.

The Pulemyot 762 is seemingly becoming quite an oppressive weapon on the battlefield. Players are on a constant search for the best loadout and class setup associated with this weapon. With our article, players will definitely find a detailed guide for the same.

Best Pulemyot 762 loadout for Modern Warfare 3(MW3) Beta

Pulemyot 762 Loadout in MW3 (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@MarkOfAHero)

The Pulemyot 762 is a Light Machine Gun (LMG) in MW3. With its brutal extended magazine, the weapon dominates the field and shreds through squads with minimal effort. Below is a list of some of the best attachments players can slap on the weapon.

Attachments

Muzzle : VT-7 Soulstealer Suppressor

: VT-7 Soulstealer Suppressor Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Stock : Bastion Ergonomic Recoil Pad

: Bastion Ergonomic Recoil Pad Rear Grip : Nought-Z3 Grip

: Nought-Z3 Grip Aftermarket Parts: Pulemyot 762B Bullpup Conversion Kit

One of the best attachments to put on the Pulemyot 762 is the VT-7 Soulstealer Suppressor. With your location no longer visible on the radar, along with improved recoil, the gun becomes an absolute menace.

Furthermore, a combination of the under-barrel attachment, stock, and unique Aftermarket Parts are centered around reducing the weapon's overall recoil kick and ensuring a better handling experience for the player, all while providing enhanced movement speed.

Best Pulemyot 762 Class Setup for Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Pulemyot 762 Class Setup in MW3 (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@MarkOfAHero)

Perk Package

Vest: Engineer Vest

Engineer Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Gear: Bone Conduction Helmet

Equipment

Tactical: Battle Rage

Battle Rage Field Equipment: Munitions Box

The Engineer Vest helps in spotting enemy equipment, killstreaks, and any sort of Field Upgrade through walls. This provides a great tactical advantage, allowing for calculated plays within the game.

The Scavenger Gloves, along with the Munitions Box Field Equipment, ensures that players never run out of ammunition mid-fight. While running an LMG, it is essential that every kill brings back a percentage of your ammo, allowing you to stay in the fight and dominate the game.

The EOD Padding ensures that the player remains safe from any form of non-killstreak explosive damage. Meanwhile, the Bone Conduction Helmet is the perfect tool to isolate footsteps and eliminate enemy targets.

How to unlock Pulemyot 762 loadout for Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Unlocking the Pulemyot 762 in MW3 beta is fairly simple, and to do so, players must level up to Level 23 in-game. They will be instantaneously granted the weapon in their arsenals upon reaching said level.

For more Modern Warfare 3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.