What is Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 and how does it work?

The highly anticipated complete unveiling of Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer is approaching, and devs have now revealed an interesting innovation: Aftermarket Parts, the Gunsmith's latest feature. This game-changing feature provides players with a massive world of customization, bringing in a slew of new tactical opportunities. The upcoming open beta, which will begin on October 6, 2023, will allow gamers to explore these dynamic changes.

This article will provide a thorough guide to Aftermarket Parts, ensuring that players are well-prepared and not confused by this innovative addition. We also explore what these parts are and how they work.

Modern Warfare 3 Gunsmith Innovation: Aftermarket Parts explained

According to the developers, the Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 is a game-changer that adds an entirely new layer of weapon customization. Through innovative Conversion Kits, players can now experiment with whole new aspects of interaction with their weapons that will change their character and provide an exciting new style of gameplay.

These new elements will be available for certain weapons that reach the maximum level. The Gunsmith system is similar to Modern Warfare 2 with a familiar weapon progression. One notable improvement is the addition of these Aftermarket Parts, which become accessible once a weapon achieves its peak level.

To get access to these Conversion Kits, you must first complete the in-game tasks that are unlocked when a weapon reaches its maximum level.

All revealed Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 so far

To help gamers understand the new functionality, the developers included three illustrative examples that show three separate Aftermarket Parts Conversion Kits that will be accessible for players in the game.

1) Pulemyot LMG: Bullpup Conversion Kit

When equipped with the Bullpup Conversion Kit, the Pulemyot LMG undergoes an exciting transformation, increasing its mobility, handling, rate of fire, and hip fire recoil. The weapon's overall performance will be enhanced and will offer the versatility to run and gun, retaining the LMG's ammo capacity.

This Conversion Kit can be unlocked by obtaining 25 kills while hip-firing or using Tac-Stance.

2) Renetti Handgun: Full-Auto Carbine

This Conversion Kit transforms the burst-fire Renetti into a lethal full-auto handgun equivalent to an SMG. The modification increases bullet velocity, range, and rate of fire but at the expense of mobility and recoil control.

The Full-Auto Carbine Conversion Kit can be unlocked by getting 30 kills with five attachments equipped.

3) WSP Swarm SMG: WSP Akimbo Brace Stocks

This Conversion Kit allows players to wield the WSP Swarm with a dual-handed, aggressive Akimbo stance. It will increase the firepower at the expense of reduced mobility and damage range. Additionally, you won't be able to aim down sight, so you must close the gap and engage in close-range battles.

You can unlock this kit by completing the weekly challenges in the preseason.

That covers everything related to the new Aftermarket Parts that will be making its entry in Modern Warfare 3.