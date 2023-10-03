Akimbos are officially returning in Modern Warfare 3, but it's not the same

The latest Call of Duty Intel drop highlights significant upgrades to Modern Warfare 3's gunsmith system. With the addition of Aftermarket Parts, players may now experiment with expanded weapon customization, including the much-anticipated Akimbo stance. Depending on your playstyle, these features open up a world of new tactical possibilities.

Akimbos are common in the Call of Duty universe, where you get the option to dual-wield weapons. Similarly, MW3 will also include the Akimbo style but with an exciting twist, distinguishing it from its predecessor, Modern Warfare 2.

This article will further detail the innovative Akimbo Aftermarket Part, providing its distinct features that transform the dual-wielding experience. Readers will receive helpful instructions on unlocking this new attachment and obtaining insightful knowledge of its tactical advantages.

The return of Akimbos in Modern Warfare 3

Following the most recent information release, the developers have revealed various intriguing facts about the redesigned Gunsmith system that will debut in Modern Warfare 3. Conversion Kits, a key part of the upcoming Aftermarket Parts system, are included in this updated system, offering an innovative approach to customizing weapons. During the MW3 Beta phase, players can look forward to checking out these dynamic modifications.

The developers presented illustrated examples, one of which included the WSP Swarm submachine gun coupled with the WSP Akimbo Brace Stocks to help illustrate the transformational influence of Aftermarket Parts. Players can use the WSP Swarm with both hands and employ an aggressive Akimbo stance with this new attachment, which adds a unique element to the game.

The WSP Swarm gains more firepower with this Aftermarket Part but at the expense of reduced mobility and damaging range. Notably, it becomes impossible to aim down sight, forcing a close-quarters fighting strategy. Players are encouraged to couple it with a Laser attachment to improve hip-fire accuracy.

Alternately, for those choosing a more stealth approach, outfitting a Suppressor with Hollow Point Ammunition can successfully stagger enemies without compromising their cover.

The highlighted example suggests that Akimbo will be available for handguns and SMGs, which might substantially alter close-range encounters in Modern Warfare 3.

How to unlock the WSP Akimbo Brace Stocks Aftermarket Part in MW3?

The Gunsmith system will work similarly as it is in Modern Warfare 2 with identical weapon progression. However, a noteworthy improvement is the inclusion of Aftermarket Parts, which enables users to modify certain max-level weapons. Players must accomplish in-game challenges that are prompted when a supported weapon hits its highest level in order to get these upgrades.

For instance, completing weekly tasks throughout the preseason is necessary to unlock the WSP Akimbo Brace Stocks Aftermarket Part.

That covers everything players need to know about the return of Akimbos in Modern Warfare 3.