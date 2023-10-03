Modern Warfare 3 new gunsmith system 'Aftermarket Parts' revealed: Conversion kits, details stats section, and more

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 introduces a new gunsmith system called the Aftermarket Parts. Activision has released a brief video to discuss this new weapon customization option for the game's Gunsmith, which will allow players to customize their weapons with aftermarket parts. For those unaware, Modern Warfare 3 (2023) will be released on November 10, 2023.

The latest title will include a vast open-world zombie mode, among other things. This article will address everything about the new gunsmith system Aftermarket Parts.

How does the new gunsmith system Aftermarket Parts work in Modern Warfare 3

This feature in Modern Warfare 3's gunsmith is a new special set of modification possibilities. It allows players to create their own weapon configurations or types, allowing them to focus on a distinct playstyle.

This latest gunsmith system offers unique pieces that are different from the standard attachments featured in Call of Duty's weapon modification. They will provide new methods to use your weaponry. This includes the return of MW2's weapon customization system, highlighting its progress since debuting in Modern Warfare 2019.

Conversion kits

The latest gunsmith system seems quite viable (Image via YouTube/Call of Duty)

At launch, Modern Warfare 3 will include a few sets of Aftermarket Parts in the form of Conversion Kits. To earn these kits, you must accomplish in-game tasks that become accessible whenever the supported weapon reaches the maximum level. Upon completing the last challenge, you will receive the Conversion Kit.

According to what Call of Duty officially stated in their Intel Drop, these components will let weapon customization enthusiasts experiment further. The feature will allow players to adjust the way attachments work in order to improve particular weapon functionalities, such as converting a machine gun into a bullpup configuration.

Detailed stats section

According to the video, you can change the statistics of your old weapon by using the new gunsmith system. Remixes using the new gunsmith system transform the guns into almost bespoke creations. The weapon's caliber affects the way it fires.

The rate of fire is also important in determining the effectiveness of the weapon, which can be controlled using this new system. The longer and heavier version of the firearm allows for faster sprinting. Overall, the weapon's Aftermarket Parts aim to bolster the experience, according to the video.

Modern Warfare 3 launches November 10 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.