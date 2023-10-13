Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta weekend 2: All rewards, how to claim, and more

Modern Warfare 3's (MW3) beta weekend 2 is live, and players across all platforms finally have access to the game. The initial beta was primarily for PlayStation users, which has now been opened up for PC, Xbox, and any other viable platform. PlayStation users can also queue up the games during this phase without any issues.

With a new beta weekend, this article explains all the associated rewards with playing MW3 during the beta phase and how players can strive to earn them without any worries.

All rewards in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta weekend 2 and how to redeem them

Sledgehammer Games, with the release of MW3 beta, is offering players a number of free rewards. These will be carried over to the main build of the game, which will be launched on November 10, 2023. Players who play during the beta phase will be able to show off their exclusive in-game items and cosmetics as they unlock them by progressing in Modern Warfare 3.

The rewards offered in Modern Warfare 3 beta are as follows:

Level 2 – Appetite: Whet animated emblem

– Appetite: Whet animated emblem Level 7 – Operation Beta weapon charm

– Operation Beta weapon charm Level 9 – Beta Tester animated calling card

– Beta Tester animated calling card Level 11 – MWIII Beta sticker

– MWIII Beta sticker Level 15 – Did the Beta vinyl

– Did the Beta vinyl Level 20 – Beta Ripper weapon blueprint

– Beta Ripper weapon blueprint Level 24 – Beta Proof sticker

– Beta Proof sticker Level 30 – Tester operator skin

The rewards can be earned in quite a straightforward manner, i.e., by leveling up. With only two weeks in hand, players must strive to grind the game through and through, and rack up those kills if they want to earn all the beta weekend 2 exclusives.

Upon successfully reaching Level 30 in the game, players will have instantaneous access to these items in Modern Warfare 3 upon its official release in November. For those who fail to achieve Level 30, fear not, as Activision will ensure that your accounts are credited with the rightful rewards you deserve as per your in-game level.

How to redeem Twitch Drops for Modern Warfare 3?

Activision is also offering another promotional offer where players can redeem four exclusive items by simply watching their favorite MW3 streamer play the game on Twitch. These rewards can be earned by watching the said stream for a certain duration. The rewards include:

Desk Decor Loading Screen – watch the stream for 30 minutes

– watch the stream for 30 minutes K1LLF33D weapon charm – watch the stream for one hour

– watch the stream for one hour Let’s Fight vinyl – watch the stream for two hours

– watch the stream for two hours Dangerful weapon blueprint – watch the stream for four hours

These items are exclusively tied with Twitch's promotional drops and will not be available via any other means.

For more MW3 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.