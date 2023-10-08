Best Striker loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta: Class setup, perks, and more

The Striker SMG has been revered as one of the strongest meta weapons for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta. Not only have popular content creators tied it with the ACR, but the weapon's unbelievable efficacy in close-range combat speaks very well for itself. The Striker, which is a rendition of the UMP-45, will be available to all players when Modern Wafare 3 officially launches on November 10, 2023. Until then, however, those playing in the Open Beta will have exclusive access to it.

Veterans of the game will have no problem adjusting to the Striker in MW3. Our article will provide players with the best possible loadout to dominate during the Open Beta and eventually, upon the game's official release as well.

Best loadout setup for Striker in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Beta

Striker SMG in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The Striker has been considered a jack-of-all-trades in the SMG department of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta. Not only does it perform extremely well in close-quarter engagements, but it also has minimal damage drop-off even at medium ranges. In short, the Striker is quite a versatile pick for dominating the battlegrounds of MW3.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

MK. 23 Reflector Stock: Lachmann MK2 Light Stock

Lachmann MK2 Light Stock Rear Grip: Tac Grip

Tac Grip Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

This build focuses on promoting an aggressive approach with the SMG in MW3. For this, both the Lachmann MK2 Light Stock and the Tac Grip promote a faster movement speed, paired with an increased sprint-to-fire speed.

With faster movement speeds, the Striker Recon Long Barrel comes in a clutch to provide the necessary stability the weapon requires. The added range that comes with this attachment is just the cherry on top as it makes this weapon one of the most versatile picks in the game.

Best class setup for Striker loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Post from official Call of Duty X account (Image via x.com/CallofDuty)

Perk Package

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Boots: Tactical Pads

Equipment

Lethal: Breacher Drone

Breacher Drone Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Equipment: Munitions Box

Considering we are going for an aggressive build with the Striker loadout, the Infantry Vest with its increased Tac Sprint and reduced refresh time will be your best pick. Dive into the action with the Bone Conduction Headset, which will heighten your ability to hear footstep audio. This will allow you to have an apt understanding of the players around you.

The designated gloves and boots combo allows for an aggressive push on the field. With increased slide distance paired with being able to ADS while doing so, they make a perfect pair with the Striker SMG.

Lastly, the Breacher Drone in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will keep enemies who are in proximity in check, and the Flash Grenade simply adds to the chaos that this class allows. The Munitions Box will ensure you never run out of bullets, allowing you to stay proactive on the battlefield.

For more Modern Warfare 3 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.