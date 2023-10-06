Modern Warfare 3 all-new perk changes: Gears, Gloves, boots, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will arrive with a variety of new changes, including a new perk system with the introduction of gears, gloves, and more. These will become an integral part of the gameplay experience as all the items will feature different characteristics to aid players on the battlefield. The perks will be ingrained in the new gears and can be swapped, similar to creating different loadouts.

Modern Warfare 3 is slated to bring several improvements to the Call of Duty experience, including bringing back some of the most popular movement mechanics like slide cancel. The community will be able to play through and test out most of the new features in the beta phase that will be available soon.

This article will highlight the new perk system in Modern Warfare 3.

What are the new Vests in Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will be released with four different vests - Infantry, Engineer, Gunner, and Demolition Vest. Here is a brief about all the vests.

Infantry Vest: Increases Tac Sprint and reduces refresh time.

Increases Tac Sprint and reduces refresh time. Engineer Vest: Spot enemy equipment, Killstreaks, and Field Upgrades through walls. Recharges Field Upgrades faster.

Spot enemy equipment, Killstreaks, and Field Upgrades through walls. Recharges Field Upgrades faster. Gunner Vest: Increases reload speed and deploys with maximum ammo count.

Increases reload speed and deploys with maximum ammo count. Demolition Vest: Resupplies Lethal and Tactical equipment every 25 seconds.

What are the new Gloves in Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the Gloves in Activision’s upcoming multiplayer shooter.

Quick-Grip Gloves: Increases weapon swap speed.

Increases weapon swap speed. Scavenger Gloves: Resupplies ammo and throwing knives from dead players.

Resupplies ammo and throwing knives from dead players. Commando Gloves: Allows reloading while sprinting.

What are the new Boots in Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the Boots that can be utilized in MW3.

Lightweight Boots: Increases movement and swim speed. Reduces noise while swimming.

Increases movement and swim speed. Reduces noise while swimming. Climbing Boots: Increases climbing and mantle speed. Decreases fall damage.

Increases climbing and mantle speed. Decreases fall damage. Stalker Boots: Increases strafe and Aim Down Sight (ADS) movement speed.

Increases strafe and Aim Down Sight (ADS) movement speed. Tactical Pads: Increases slide distance and allows ADS while sliding. Increases stance change speed alongside crouch movement speed.

Increases slide distance and allows ADS while sliding. Increases stance change speed alongside crouch movement speed. Covert Sneakers: Removes footstep sounds.

What are the new Gears in MW3?

Expand Tweet

Here are all the Gear items that players can utilize in MW3.

EOD Padding: Reduces damage from non-killstreak explosive and fire damage.

Reduces damage from non-killstreak explosive and fire damage. Tac Mask: Immunes players from EMP, shock, and Snapshot Grenades. Reduces the effect of enemy flash, stun, and gas grenades.

Immunes players from EMP, shock, and Snapshot Grenades. Reduces the effect of enemy flash, stun, and gas grenades. Mission Control Comlink: Reduces the cost of Killstreak by one kill or 125 for Scorestreak.

Reduces the cost of Killstreak by one kill or 125 for Scorestreak. Bone Conduction Headset: Reduces combat noise to hear enemy footsteps and gunshots.

Reduces combat noise to hear enemy footsteps and gunshots. L/R Detector: Warns players of hostile lasers and radiation sources.

Warns players of hostile lasers and radiation sources. Ghost T/V Camo: Eliminates UAV detection, radar sources, and Heartbeat Sensors while moving.

Apart from these new elements in the Perk System of MW3, players can configure their loadouts with two weapons, tactical and lethal equipment, and a Field Upgrade. It is important to note that the effects of some items, like movement speed, do not stack with each other.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.