Best Rival-9 loadout for Modern Warfare 3 Beta: Class setup, perks, and more

The Rival-9 has swiftly established itself as one of the greatest SMGs accessible to Modern Warfare 3 beta players. The weapon will be available in Modern Warfare 3 upon its release on November 10, 2023, and in Warzone later this year with Season One. This SMG is based on the real-world gun CZ Scorpion Evo 3 A1. If you want to run and gun with a mobile SMG, this is one of the best options.

Best loadout setup for Rival-9 in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

The Rival-9 in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The Rival-9 is, without a doubt, the fastest submachine gun in Modern Warfare 3. It is a lightweight 9mm submachine gun designed for speedy area clearance.

This SMG should be built solely for close-quarters rushing, with some recoil control on the side. However, the main focus of this loadout is on effective mobility and the ability to annihilate enemies in a flash.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel

Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel Muzzle: VP27 Mini Brake or the Monolithic Suppressor

VP27 Mini Brake or the Monolithic Suppressor Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

MK. 23 Reflector Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Rival Vice Assault Grip Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop and the Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel are the two most significant attachments for this SMG's build. They will enhance your mobility speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed with the SMG. Aiming will appear to be instantaneous and, with such a short range compared to other weapons, will prove to be a significant advantage in Modern Warfare 3 Beta.

It is recommended that you match it with the MK. 23 Reflector for a precision sight with no mobility issues. The Rival Vice Assault Grip and the VP27 Mini Brake or the Monolithic Suppressor on the muzzle will help reduce the SMG's recoil kick.

If you don't mind the recoil, you can use the suppressor instead to benefit from no mini-map red dots. However, you'll have to get used to the SMG's recoil.

Best class setup for Rival-9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Perk Package

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Commando

Commando Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Boots: Covert

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Equipment: A.C.S

The purpose of the optimal Rival-9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3's set of Perks and Equipment is to maximize speed and movement. To begin, the Infantry Vest will improve your Tac Sprint by lowering its cooldown and increasing its duration. The Commando Gloves will then allow you to reload while sprinting, expanding your movement choices even further.

The combo of Covert Boots and Ghost T/V Camo Gear will allow you to move around the map freely while being stealthy. The Boots will muffle your footfall, while the Ghost T/V Camo will help you avoid opposing UAVs while on the move.

Throwing your Flash Grenade and Semtex around quickly will add to the fast-paced action that this class allows. The ACS Field Equipment will capture points on a target as you position yourself nearby to quickly get easy kills.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates on Modern Warfare 3 Beta.