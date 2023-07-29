Big Capture the Flag in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Season 5 is right around the corner. The upcoming update will include three exciting modes, including Big Capture the Flag, which will surely excite the fanbase. Players will face large groups of enemies as they attempt to secure or reset a dropped flag in the midst of large-scale combat in this mode.

The Capture the Flag mode is not a new concept, It has been in practically every title in the series, but it was noticeably lacking in Modern Warfare 2. Season 5 will, however, revive this classic game with significant improvements, resulting in a large-scale battlefield experience suitably titled "Big Capture the Flag."

This article will provide the necessary information about this mode for players to get acquainted with.

How will Big Capture the Flag work in Modern Warfare 2 coming in Season 5?

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 will introduce the Big Capture the Flag mode. This mode requires strategic thinking and flexible tactics to win on a 20v20 scale. Battle Maps such as Guijarro, Mawizeh Marshlands, and more will be used to accommodate the great size, allowing sufficient space for intense battles.

During the action-packed bouts, players will need to use a variety of tactics and make critical decisions. Players can choose to go solo, expertly penetrating behind enemy lines to make decisive flag captures. On the other hand, gamers can band together by utilizing helicopters, tanks, heavy weapons, and launchers.

They can use these to make their way, fighting and breaking through enemy lines to capture the enemy flag or secure their own flag. Furthermore, they can also reset a dropped flag out in the open.

Teamwork, strategies, and adaptability will be crucial in determining the outcome of the mode. Players should expect intense combat as different terrains need different playstyles, ranging from aggressive approaches to long-range fights and vehicle-driven strategies. Success depends on teamwork, making each member's contribution is critical for victory in this exciting mode.

Call of Duty Hub @WarzoneQG



• Havoc

• Big CTF



In Havoc mode you’ll never know what curveball is coming next. No perks, streaks, or field upgrades.



20v20 Big Capture The Flag has arrived. We’re getting 2 NEW modes in Season 05 of Modern Warfare 2:• Havoc• Big CTFIn Havoc mode you’ll never know what curveball is coming next. No perks, streaks, or field upgrades.20v20 Big Capture The Flag has arrived. pic.twitter.com/F3IOPXdl5D " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/F3IOPXdl5D

This mode will undoubtedly have an effect on the community. In addition to this mode, the upcoming update will include Havoc, Armoured Gunfight, and Faceoff. The latter mode, on the other hand, will debut with the mid-season "Reloaded" update.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 5 are scheduled to go live on August 2, 2023, and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.