How to control the recoil on my gun in Call of Duty Warzone 2?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 contains one of the largest weapons arsenals for the player base to enjoy. It includes different classes and platforms of guns with varying use cases that can be utilized on the battlefield. However, some weapons pack a heavier punch than others and can be challenging to control in specific gunfight scenarios.

Warzone 2 offers a comprehensive weapon modification platform to engineer different builds with many available attachments. These attachments have different pros and cons as their characteristics. Some of them can affect the recoil control and stabilization of the gun, making it easier to handle.

This article will highlight the best way to control the recoil of a gun in Warzone 2.

How to best control the recoil of any gun in Warzone 2?

Activision has created a massive shooter community by releasing Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers implement new changes and weapon adjustments every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. However, some gameplay changes cannot be drastically made as they can affect the nature of the battle royale itself.

Recoil control is one of the fundamental elements of Warzone 2 and makes the game's learning curve steep. After firing each bullet, the knock-back may not be very severe in the title, but it provides enough feedback that players must force down the gun.

Here is how you can effectively control the recoil of any weapon in Warzone 2.

You should head over to the weapons tab from the main menu.

You can select any loadout tab from this page and choose to enter the firing range.

You can observe the behavior of the gun in this area and figure out the recoil pattern and gun kick.

You can now shoot at the three targets for close, medium, and long-range gunfight practice.

You can repeat this step for all the available weapons and learn to control the recoil.

It is important to note that there is no immediate method to reduce recoil control in Activision's battle royale. A perfect beam requires hours of practice on any gun and experience in online lobbies. Fortunately, some weapons can be mastered easily in each class and become compelling primary slot weapons.

Why are attachments necessary to control recoil in Warzone 2?

A long list of attachments can be utilized through the advanced gunsmith platform. Each of these items has its own nature and can affect the gun positively and negatively. Some attachments can significantly increase the recoil stabilization and reduce the recoil kick. Such equipment can increase the handling stat of the weapon and make it easier to control the recoil.

It is also important to note that the developers bring balance changes to various aspects of the game. Some of the updates can affect the characteristics of the attachments. Fans can watch for the latest patch notes in the official Call of Duty blog to stay ahead of the meta. Be sure to follow Sportskeead for more recent updates and weapon build guides.

