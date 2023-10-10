Best KV Inhibitor loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta: Class setup, perks, and more 

The KV Inhibitor is one of the newest sniper rifles added to Modern Warfare 3's (MW3) evergrowing weapon arsenal. With the Open Beta live and running in full swing, the weapon is gaining traction as it is slowly proving to be one of the quickest and most powerful snipers players can wield in this game. The KV Inhibitor is one of the first sniper rifles you will be offered to use, and from the looks of it, it is making quite a case for itself.

In this article, players will find a detailed loadout build and a strong Class setup suited to the sniper rifle and its calculated playstyle. We will detail each important attachment and why it is best used with this weapon.

Best loadout setup for KV Inhibitor in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Beta

KV Inhibitor in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

With the lack of any tuning setups or Aftermarket parts, the loadout offered for the KV Inhibitor in MW3 is straightforward and to the point.

Recommended loadout:

Stock: Ivanov Wood Stock

Ivanov Wood Stock Rear Grip: Broadside Factory Grip

Broadside Factory Grip Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Sight

SL Razorhawk Laser Sight Magazine: 20 Round Magazine

20 Round Magazine Barrel: Kastovia GXR-12 Barrel

The first and foremost attachment, the Ivanov Wood Stock, is perfect for reducing the weapon's erratic hip-fire spread and simultaneously increasing its ADS speed and aiming stability. These are further supplemented by the Broadside Factory Grip and the Kastovia GXR-12 barrel, which offer even better ADS speed, movement speed, and sprint-to-fire speed.

The weapon does get quite a kick with the prescribed Rear Grip, and to negate that, the FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip is the perfect underbarrel attachment. For players who have unlocked the Laser attachment, the SL Razorhawk Laser Sight increases the weapon's overall stability by a fair margin. Those who do not have access to it can simply swap it out for the 20-round magazine.

Best class setup for KV Inhibitor loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Post from official Call of Duty X account (Image via X/CallofDuty)

Perk Package

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Boots: Climbing Boots

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Equipment: A.C.S.

The Infantry vest, with its increased Tac Sprint, is perfect for players who pick up the KV Inhibitor. Paired with the Climbing Boots, which offer better mantle speeds, the Scavenger Gloves and EOD Padding provide great additional perks for players to enjoy.

The Flash Grenade acts as a great initiating and distraction tool, often paving the way for a cheeky kill with your Semtex. Furthermore, the ACS helps in scoring points without actually having to display your own presence on the objectives.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Modern Warfare 3 updates.