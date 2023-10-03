How to unlock Pulemyot LMG Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3

Players can now experiment with wider weapon customization using the new feature, the Modern Warfare 3 Aftermarket Parts system, which also brings the much-anticipated Pulemyot LMG. This new feature allows guns to be born afresh in the hands of the wielder, playing in a completely different and unique way. With tweaking, Modern Warfare 2 aimed to imbue more depth into weapon personalization.

To change their attachments, players can re-adjust individual attachments. There are numerous methods to wield a weapon depending on the game mode, and Aftermarket Parts expands on that concept in Modern Warfare 3.

This article will state how you can unlock this weapon to take to the battlefield.

Accrue kills to get the Pulemyot LMG Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3

Pulemyot LMG (Image via Activision)

After obtaining the maximum level for the Pulemyot LMG, players can unlock the bullpup conversion kit by completing 25 kills while hip-firing with Tac-Stance.

With the Bullpup Conversion Kit, they can dramatically improve the weapon's mobility and handling, rate of fire, and recoil off the hip and when in Tac-Stance. What was formerly a massive weapon can now be utilized to run and gun without sacrificing its massive ammo reserves.

Pulemyot LMG after using the Conversion Kits (Image via Activision)

Players can upgrade their firearms with Aftermarket Parts such as recoil pads added to the stock for increased accuracy and an Aftermarket Bullpup Barrell for increased bullet velocity and damage range. This provides a great basis for aggressive play, which can only be improved with the addition of further attachments.

Gunsmith works in the same way that it did in Modern Warfare 2. In addition to getting multiple advancement routes at launch, players still acquire Weapon XP to unlock attachments for a certain weapon and its corresponding Weapons Platform.

You can customize each weapon with classic attachments such as the Barrel, Muzzle, Magazine, Optic, Laser, Rear Grip, and more to create the best version for your playstyle.

However, once a weapon reaches a peak level, players will be able to customize it with Aftermarket Parts. At launch, Modern Warfare 3 will include a number of sets of Aftermarket Parts in the form of Conversion Kits. To earn these kits, you must accomplish in-game tasks that become accessible whenever the supported weapon reaches the maximum level.

Upon completing the last challenge, you will receive the Conversion Kit. Consider it the last award after completing a weapon's progression path.