Warzone 2 Elimination Challenge: How to compete, rewards, end date and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's PlayStation exclusive event, Elimination Challenge, is live right now. This brand-new collaboration between PlayStation and Call of Duty will let players earn rewards for free. However, this whole event is exclusively available for PS5 and PS4 players, which means players on Xbox and PC won't be able to compete and earn rewards.

If you are looking for how to compete in this challenge, what the rewards are, and when it ends, we have got you covered. This article will cover everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 Elimination Challenge.

How do I compete in Warzone 2's PlayStation-exclusive Elimination Challenge?

If you want to participate in this event and earn free rewards to use in the game, you need to follow some steps. Competing in the Elimination Challenge event is relatively easy, and here is how you can do it.

One of the most important things is that you need to have an active PSN account. Open Call of Duty's official website and head to Profile. Click on 'Account Linking' and link your PlayStation and Activision accounts. Now hop onto the game on your PlayStation console and start killing enemies. Call of Duty will track your kills, and based on specific numbers, you'll be rewarded.

What are the challenges and rewards for the Warzone 2 Elimination Challenge?

Before earning rewards, one of the most important things you need to remember is that you won't be eligible for the rewards if you eliminate enemies or AIs in the DMZ mode. The event is strictly available for the battle royale and the resurgence modes. Here is a full breakdown of all the rewards and challenges for the event.

Five eliminations: calling card and Emblem

50 eliminations: player XP Tokens and Double Weapon XP

20,000,000 eliminations: calling card and Emblem

The last challenge is applied to the whole community. Upon completing the tasks, players can find a code on the Elimination Challenge website and redeem the rewards on Call of Duty's official website.

When does the Warzone 2 Elimination Challenge end?

Warzone 2's Elimination Challenge started on July 5, and the event will continue for another six days after that. Players who want to earn the rewards will have until July 11 to compete and get them before the collaboration ends.

