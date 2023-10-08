All new features in Warzone Urzikstan map: Horizontal zip line, Controllable train, and more

The Call of Duty Next event showed Warzone's upcoming map, Urzikstan. As we step into Season 01 of the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 integration, the game will see the release of this map with a whole new range of interactive features. CoD: Next has been an enormous success, and the gameplay for both titles has left fans in anticipation of its release.

Here are the details of the features offered by the new map which have been shown so far.

What are horizontal ziplines in Warzone's new Urzikstan map?

The new Urzikstan zipline feature (Image via X)

The most quirky feature Urzikstan is set to offer WZ fans is the brand-new horizontal zip lines. As suggested by the name, these will traverse players across different sections of the map, sliding through the zip rails.

The newly implemented horizontal ziplines will carry players at high speeds. This feature will ensure they have a better chance of surviving on the battlefield, given the dense nature of the Points of Interest (POIs) scattered across the map. Some of these ziplines will be connected to floating drones that lead nowhere. However, these will serve as escape routes and can even be used to scope areas from the gained height.

Drivable trains in Warzone's Urzikstan map

Yet another addition to the game is the drivable trains. Operators can directly land on trains to control the vehicle and run it across the tracks of Urzikstan. The seemingly clustered map will provide access to all POIs via the railway system. With multiple high-rise buildings at every station, players have a way better chance at survivability by taking the trains for rotation.

However, players must beware that enemy operators can just as easily hijack trains. With the rear end open, enemies can get in and tug at the handbrakes to bring it to a halt. Players will be left with no choice but to engage in such an encounter.

As we progress through the seasons, we will see valid counterplay to this mechanic, and upon doing so, our articles will be updated to cater to the public with these moves.

All POIs in Urzikstan

All POIs in Urzikstan (Image via Activision)

The upcoming map for Warzone is set to introduce 11 major new Points of Interest. The location is set in the junctions between European and Middle Eastern grounds, playing a crucial role in the Modern Warfare series. These POIs will feature some of the best loot offered in the entire map, scattered appropriately to offer a good mix of resources. The POIs include

Levin Resort

Popov Power

Orlov Military Base

Urzikstan Cargo

Old Town

Low Town

Seaport District

Hadiqa Farms

Zaravan City

Zaravan Suburbs

Shahin Manor

