Modern Warfare 3 devs address map exploit allowing players to access "unintended location" in Beta

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) recently received a new update to fix a bug on the Estate map, which allowed players to gain access to unintended locations. Large multiplayer titles like MW3 are bound to arrive with a few bugs and glitches that could potentially break the game. However, the developers at Sledgehammer Games readily deployed a patch to fix the issue and create a balanced playing field.

Modern Warfare 3 is currently available exclusively to PlayStation users as a part of the first beta phase. The developers host the beta tests to identify and rectify any problems that are occurring in the controlled test environment. This helps the final game to be stable, providing a refined gameplay experience.

This article will highlight the recent Estate bug and its fix in Modern Warfare 3.

Sledgehammer Games takes swift action to fix Modern Warfare 3’s Estate glitch

The Estate bug in Modern Warfare 3 allowed players to get outside the map boundaries and take down enemy players from restricted zones. This is a major problem that can put some players in a massively advantageous position and ruin the beta experience. Fortunately, it received the required attention and fell on the developers’ radar.

The developer team at Sledgehammer Games was quick to react and took action to fix this glitch on Estate. A small live patch was deployed over the air to help players combat the situation that made playing on the map quite difficult as players started exploiting the bug.

The community seems overjoyed with the speed at which the developers responded to the occurrence of a major bug that could potentially break the game in the beta phase.

It is strongly recommended to avoid exploiting any bugs or glitches in online lobbies. If you encounter any such issues, they should be reported to the Activision support team to help the developers fix the root cause and fine-tune MW3 for the final release.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for Sledgehammer Games' official X (formerly Twitter) page for announcements and patch news.