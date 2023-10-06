All gameplay changes in Warzone Urzikstan map: Slide Cancel, Tac Stance, 150 health and more

The new Urzikstan map in Warzone is an exciting progression in the Call of Duty franchise, which was revealed at the Call of Duty Next 2023 event and will be released as part of Season 01 in December. This map breathes new life into the gameplay of this legendary title. Urzikstan will replace Al Mazrah as the major map in the game because of several significant adjustments.

Warzone Urzikstan epitomizes an enhanced battlefield experience, with important gameplay modifications such as Slide Cancel, Tac Stance, and the addition of 150 health for all players. In this article, we will go over all the latest gameplay features coming to the latest Warzone Urzikstan map.

What is Slide Cancel in Warzone Urzikstan map

The addition of Slide Cancel to Warzone's Urzikstan map is an intriguing gameplay adjustment. This maneuver entails sliding and then immediately canceling it by standing up or crouching. This action allows players to keep their speed while still stopping their slide, making them less predictable and more difficult to strike.

The Slide Cancel can be a game changer in combat scenarios, providing a tactical advantage by making mobility more elusive for enemy targets. It adds a new layer of strategy to Warzone gaming, making each encounter more unpredictable and interesting.

Tac Stance in Warzone Urzikstan map

Another significant gameplay update in the new Warzone map is the addition of the Tac Stance. This strategy allows players to peek and fire while crouched, limiting their exposure to hostile fire.

This feature adds an extra layer of protection when confronting adversaries in Urzikstan's urban setting, especially in building-rich locations with plenty of cover. The Tac Stance is crucial in changing the dynamics of Warzone games by providing strategic ways to fight.

150 health in Warzone Urzikstan map

Another notable alteration to the new Warzone map's gameplay is the standardization of all players' health to 150. This change strives to level the playing field, assuring fair and balanced combat.

The health of a player is crucial to their survival, and standardizing the maximum health value improves Warzone's tactical gameplay. It motivates players to reconsider their plans and approach each fight situation with greater caution, knowing that everyone begins at the same level of health.

Players can jump faster and higher now, and there is less lag when landing from a leap, as well as less sprint-out wait after jumping. They can also employ the 'Stim' tactical item to gain a temporary increase in movement speed to get out of tight circumstances.

Urzikstan is destined to produce interesting gameplay changes in Warzone with its combination of urban and rural areas that adds a new aspect to the Warzone gameplay.

These new gameplay changes raise the strategic stakes, requiring players to constantly alter their strategy to the ever-changing battlefield conditions and promoting a more thrilling gaming experience.

Urzikstan is expected to go live with the Season 1 update of Modern Warfare 3 on December 5, 2023