JGOD explains how to do the Warzone 2 Stim glitch

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is in its fourth season, about eight months after its initial release. The game has had its fair share of glitches and exploits, most of which have been fixed and removed by the developer to keep the gameplay experience positive. However, a new way to perform an exploit that has been around since Warzone 1 has come to light.

The 'Stim Glitch' was one of the biggest issues in Warzone 1, which was also shortly part of Warzone 2. The developer has fixed all instances of it, but some players always find a new way to perform it. JGOD recently highlighted this on his social media.

How to perform the new Stim exploit in Warzone 2

The 'Stim Glitch' in the battle royale game is when a player exploits the use of the tactical equipment, namely the Stim, and elongates their stay in the gas. Players can stay for about 20 seconds before their health runs down completely and they are knocked down. With a gas mask, players can stay in the gas for longer and for the longest time using a durable gas mask.

Stims in Warzone 2 allow players to quickly get their health to 100, even when it's constantly decreasing if the player is inside the gas. In Warzone 1, the tactical equipment also used to give players a speed boost, which has been removed in the successor.

Previously, by using a Stim glitch, exploiters could get unlimited Stims, allowing them to stay inside the gas forever, ultimately resulting in a win. The glitch has been fixed; however, JGOD, a Warzone 2 content creator, has found a way to stay in the gas for over five minutes without dying.

James - JGOD @JGODYT



Its not a Glitch at all, just taking advantage of the insane amount of medicine Cabinets/Munitions across the Map while in the gas



Hopefully a quick fix from



1st attempt I spent 5 min in gas Figured out the Warzone Stim "Glitch"Its not a Glitch at all, just taking advantage of the insane amount of medicine Cabinets/Munitions across the Map while in the gasHopefully a quick fix from @RavenSoftware to correct the oversight1st attempt I spent 5 min in gas Figured out the Warzone Stim "Glitch"Its not a Glitch at all, just taking advantage of the insane amount of medicine Cabinets/Munitions across the Map while in the gasHopefully a quick fix from @RavenSoftware to correct the oversight1st attempt I spent 5 min in gas https://t.co/qnBNiRWSrR

Many medical cabinets are present in all maps of the game, including Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and the new map, Vondel. Moreover, the possibility of finding a Munitions box in loot boxes is also quite high, which allows players to fill up their tactical and lethal equipment.

Each medical cabinet in the game is always present with two Stims, and it has been proven that players can stay in the gas for an elongated period of time by simply running from one medical cabinet to the other while using the found Stims. Players can use this exploit at the endgame to extend their stay in the gas, resulting in an easy victory.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard For more live issues tracking visit our official Trello board: trello.com/b/mCqzSc7D For more live issues tracking visit our official Trello board: trello.com/b/mCqzSc7D

Although this is not a glitch, the stims can be easily exploited, and the developer needs to fix this before the issue is widespread and used by most players in the game. Follow the developer's official Trello board to keep track of all the bugs and glitches they are working on.

Warzone 2 Season 4 is available on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes