Warzone 2 Operation Nightmare Halloween special event: All rewards, how to claim, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2's The Haunting event is officially live right now. The event celebrates the Halloween festival in-game with exciting rewards and challenges. This new event introduces a list of different cosmetics that players can potentially secure by completing a series of objectives through different game modes and maps present in the playlist.

Warzone 2 has gone through complete visual change and shroud all the maps in darkness alongside the introduction of monsters that can be eliminated for loot and rewards. There are also the presence of various bosses that can be summoned using different artifacts to fight against.

This article will highlight The Haunting’s Operation Nightmare event and its rewards in Warzone 2.

What are the rewards coming to Warzone 2’s Operation Nightmare event?

Here is a list of all the items that can be secured by completing challenges by participating in Warzone 2’s Operation Nightmare event.

Calling Card

BAS-P Bloody Mess Blueprint

It is important to note that the number of rewards is limited in this event as other parts of The Haunting event will hand out a more comprehensive list.

How to get the Operation Nightmare event rewards in Warzone 2

Here is how you can claim all the rewards included in the upcoming Operation Nightmare rewards in Activision’s battle royale:

You will need to find Reaper in Al-Safwa Quarry.

Navigate to Al Mazrah City and find a Specter.

You will also have to find a Ghoul in the Al Bagra Fortress.

As the final step, you must find a Witch in Al Malik Airport.

This will unlock the exclusive calling card on your account.

To get the alluring Bloody Mess BAS-P Blueprint, you must conquer five of the six boss monsters and claim the loot from their bodies. The boss monsters for Operation Nightmare are listed below:

The Butcher

Swamp Creature

The Pharaoh

UFO

Ghost Train

Evil Spirits

It is important to note there are specific methods that need to be used to summon and defeat the boss monsters. As they could have a huge Health Point (HP) pool, players require persistence and plenty of ammunition to secure victory.

It should be an exciting week for the playerbase as The Haunting event begins and introduces several bundles, including two Diablo crossover packs with exclusive operator skins. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.