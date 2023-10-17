5 best weapons to use in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 6 brings a slew of new gameplay features and the start of The Haunting event. The season has begun with a slew of new content, including new weaponry such as the ISO 9mm SMG and TR-76 Geist AR, Dual Kamas Melee, a new Battle Pass, and popular characters as Operators. Warzone 2 includes 77 weapons from Modern Warfare 2.

Season 6 introduced a number of buffs and nerfs to numerous guns, changing up the Warzone meta once more. If you're wondering what the best weapons in Warzone 2 The Haunting event are, we've compiled a list of the top 5 weapons you can bring to Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel.

Top 5 weapons to use in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

5) M13B

M13B loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The M13B, an assault rifle, takes the fifth position with a pick rate of 6.65% in Warzone 2 The Haunting event. In the recent patch note update, its close damage range was decreased. The M13B is notable for its rapid-fire rate and minimal recoil. Its high fire rate offers increased chances of landing damage on the enemies.

The manageable recoil assists in maintaining control during this fast-paced action. Although it doesn't have the same damage output as some of the heavier assault rifles, the M13B remains a reliable choice for many players due to its consistency.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

4) BAS-P

BAS-P loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The BAS-P is a robust choice for players who prefer to have a balance between mobility and power. It has a pick rate of 6.65%, placing it at the fourth rank in our list. This semi-automatic pistol packs a punch and is excellent in close-quarter combat.

The BAS-P has also been improved in Season 6, with the update enhancing its accuracy and bullet velocity. Even though it requires a precise aim, its absurdly high potential damage output compensates for it.

Recommended loadout:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Bruen Flash v4 Stock

Bruen Flash v4 Stock Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

3) TR-76 Geist

TR-76 Geist loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The TR-76 Geist is an impressive tactical rifle that offers excellent precision, putting it in third place. It has an excelling pick rate of 7.02% in Warzone 2 The Haunting event. The TR-76 Geist recently received a Nerf in the latest patch notes, where its close damage, neck damage multiplier, and upper torso damage multiplier were decreased.

The TR-76 Geist still stands out due to its excellent time-to-kill (TTK) ratio suited best for mid to long-range combat situations. It also provides good control and a steady fire rate that assists in maintaining accuracy over distances, adding to its ranking in the list for The Haunting event.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: Bruen Bridle Heavy

Bruen Bridle Heavy Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

2) Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Lachmann Sub occupies the second spot owing to its superior handling and fire rate. The Lachmann Sub has a really great pick rate of 7.06% in Warzone 2 The Haunting event. It received a substantial buff in the Season 6 update, where its head and neck damage multiplier were increased.

It is a submachine gun (SMG) that is very effective in close-quarters combat. The rapid-fire rate ensures a high-damage output in minimal time. The weapon's improved mobility allows quick response times when negotiating tight spaces or making abrupt directional changes.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM

L38 Falcon 226MM Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Ammunition: 9MM Hollow Point

1) Kastov 762

Kastov 762 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

With the new update, the Kastov 762, an assault rifle, has improved greatly. Its close damage range and close-mid damage range were increased. It has an amazing pick rate of 7.93% in Warzone 2 The Haunting event. Its high damage output and relatively controlled recoil make it an excellent choice for almost all kinds of engagements.

Greater bullet velocity and range make it more practical for long-range encounters. Its versatility and balance benefit players across different playstyles, justifying its top position in rankings.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: KAS-10 584MM Barrel

KAS-10 584MM Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

These rankings and explanations evolve in tandem with the game's patches and upgrades. Players must stay adaptable and open to experimenting with many weapons rather than becoming fixated on one or a few. This results in a more fluid playstyle and improved effectiveness in the ever-changing landscape of Warzone 2 Season 6.