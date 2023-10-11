Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 patch notes: Ranked Play changes, weapon balancing, and more

Call of Duty developers just released a small update for Warzone 2, which includes some major changes to its Ranked Play mode and overall weapon balancing. Since Season 6's release, players have reported that some guns are extremely overpowered. Furthermore, in Ranked Play, it has also come to the attention of the developers that several gamers were using an SR exploit, which has also been fixed in this new update.
To learn about all the changes in Warzone 2 Season 6's October 11 patch, read on.
Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 patch notes
Alongside the Warzone 2 specific changes, COD developers have rolled out some global alterations applicable for both WZ2 and Modern Warfare 2. With that in mind, here are all the changes offered by this patch:
Global changes
Operators
Adjustments
- Gaia (Operator Nova Skin)
- Added VFX to base skin that reflects the same level of visibility as BlackCell skin
- Improved visibility compensation
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue that could kick Players back to the main menu when viewing some Finishing Moves selections
- Fixed an issue that could display incorrect unlock criteria for some Finishing Moves
- Fixed an issue where a random Spawn skin could be equipped in the Operators tab after the Player selects one of the Spawn skins in the Showcase tab
- Fixed an issue where selected Operator Finishing Moves could become reset
All Warzone 2 changes
Weapon balancing
Assault Rifles
Kastov 545
- Mid Damage increased
Kastov 762
- Close Damage Range decreased
- Mid Damage decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
Kastov-74u
- Close Damage Range increased
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
Lachmann-556
- Close Damage increased
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Head Damage Multiplier decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
M13B
- Close Damage Range decreased
TR-76 Geist
- Close Damage decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
Submachine Guns
ISO 9mm
- Far Damage decreased
Lachmann Sub
- Close Damage decreased
- Head Damage Multiplier increased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
Lachmann Shroud
- Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
Minibak
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
MX9
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Close-mid Damage Range decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
Attachments
Lockwood 300
- Maelstrom Dual Trigger
- Close Damage Range decreased
- Close-mid Damage Range decreased
All Warzone 2 Ranked Play changes
- Closed an SR exploit (Alt+F4).
- We'll continue to monitor Warzone Ranked Play to maintain integrity and stability.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from changing/customizing Operators in DMZ when using a controller
- Fixed an issue where equipping a new Finishing Move does not replace a previously equipped Finishing Move in DMZ
That is all there is to know regarding the October 11 update in Warzone 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more updates.