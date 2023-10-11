Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 patch notes: Ranked Play changes, weapon balancing, and more

Call of Duty
By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Oct 11, 2023 22:43 IST
Warzone 2 Season 6
Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 patch note (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty developers just released a small update for Warzone 2, which includes some major changes to its Ranked Play mode and overall weapon balancing. Since Season 6's release, players have reported that some guns are extremely overpowered. Furthermore, in Ranked Play, it has also come to the attention of the developers that several gamers were using an SR exploit, which has also been fixed in this new update.

To learn about all the changes in Warzone 2 Season 6's October 11 patch, read on.

Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 patch notes

Alongside the Warzone 2 specific changes, COD developers have rolled out some global alterations applicable for both WZ2 and Modern Warfare 2. With that in mind, here are all the changes offered by this patch:

Global changes

Operators

Adjustments

  • Gaia (Operator Nova Skin)
  • Added VFX to base skin that reflects the same level of visibility as BlackCell skin
  • Improved visibility compensation

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue that could kick Players back to the main menu when viewing some Finishing Moves selections
  • Fixed an issue that could display incorrect unlock criteria for some Finishing Moves
  • Fixed an issue where a random Spawn skin could be equipped in the Operators tab after the Player selects one of the Spawn skins in the Showcase tab
  • Fixed an issue where selected Operator Finishing Moves could become reset

All Warzone 2 changes

Weapon balancing

Assault Rifles

Kastov 545

  • Mid Damage increased

Kastov 762

  • Close Damage Range decreased
  • Mid Damage decreased
  • Neck Damage Multiplier increased
  • Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Kastov-74u

  • Close Damage Range increased
  • Close-mid Damage Range increased

Lachmann-556

  • Close Damage increased
  • Close-mid Damage increased
  • Head Damage Multiplier decreased
  • Neck Damage Multiplier increased
  • Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased

M13B

  • Close Damage Range decreased

TR-76 Geist

  • Close Damage decreased
  • Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
  • Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Submachine Guns

ISO 9mm

  • Far Damage decreased

Lachmann Sub

  • Close Damage decreased
  • Head Damage Multiplier increased
  • Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Lachmann Shroud

  • Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
  • Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Minibak

  • Close-mid Damage Range increased

MX9

  • Close-mid Damage increased
  • Close-mid Damage Range decreased
  • Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Attachments

Lockwood 300

  • Maelstrom Dual Trigger
  • Close Damage Range decreased
  • Close-mid Damage Range decreased

All Warzone 2 Ranked Play changes

  • Closed an SR exploit (Alt+F4).
  • We'll continue to monitor Warzone Ranked Play to maintain integrity and stability.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from changing/customizing Operators in DMZ when using a controller
  • Fixed an issue where equipping a new Finishing Move does not replace a previously equipped Finishing Move in DMZ

That is all there is to know regarding the October 11 update in Warzone 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more updates.

