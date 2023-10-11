Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 patch notes: Ranked Play changes, weapon balancing, and more

Call of Duty developers just released a small update for Warzone 2, which includes some major changes to its Ranked Play mode and overall weapon balancing. Since Season 6's release, players have reported that some guns are extremely overpowered. Furthermore, in Ranked Play, it has also come to the attention of the developers that several gamers were using an SR exploit, which has also been fixed in this new update.

To learn about all the changes in Warzone 2 Season 6's October 11 patch, read on.

Warzone 2 Season 6 October 11 patch notes

Alongside the Warzone 2 specific changes, COD developers have rolled out some global alterations applicable for both WZ2 and Modern Warfare 2. With that in mind, here are all the changes offered by this patch:

Global changes

Operators

Adjustments

Gaia (Operator Nova Skin)

Added VFX to base skin that reflects the same level of visibility as BlackCell skin

Improved visibility compensation

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that could kick Players back to the main menu when viewing some Finishing Moves selections

Fixed an issue that could display incorrect unlock criteria for some Finishing Moves

Fixed an issue where a random Spawn skin could be equipped in the Operators tab after the Player selects one of the Spawn skins in the Showcase tab

Fixed an issue where selected Operator Finishing Moves could become reset

All Warzone 2 changes

Weapon balancing

Assault Rifles

Kastov 545

Mid Damage increased

Kastov 762

Close Damage Range decreased

Mid Damage decreased

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Kastov-74u

Close Damage Range increased

Close-mid Damage Range increased

Lachmann-556

Close Damage increased

Close-mid Damage increased

Head Damage Multiplier decreased

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased

M13B

Close Damage Range decreased

TR-76 Geist

Close Damage decreased

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Submachine Guns

ISO 9mm

Far Damage decreased

Lachmann Sub

Close Damage decreased

Head Damage Multiplier increased

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Lachmann Shroud

Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Minibak

Close-mid Damage Range increased

MX9

Close-mid Damage increased

Close-mid Damage Range decreased

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Attachments

Lockwood 300

Maelstrom Dual Trigger

Close Damage Range decreased

Close-mid Damage Range decreased

All Warzone 2 Ranked Play changes

Closed an SR exploit (Alt+F4).

We'll continue to monitor Warzone Ranked Play to maintain integrity and stability.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from changing/customizing Operators in DMZ when using a controller

Fixed an issue where equipping a new Finishing Move does not replace a previously equipped Finishing Move in DMZ

That is all there is to know regarding the October 11 update in Warzone 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more updates.