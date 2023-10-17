How to use Haunted Box and Bloodseeker in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

The Haunting event just dropped its latest updates for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 6, bringing new gameplay features such as the Haunted Box, the Bloodseeker, and the thermal weapons. It has also brought a nighttime Al Mazrah map with demons, new cosmetic rewards to unlock, a limited-time Zombies mode on Vondel, and spooky limited-time equipment to use.

In this article, we'll go over how you can use the two latest features in Warzone 2's gameplay, Haunted Box and Bloodseeker.

How to use the Haunted Box in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

The Haunted Box is a new field upgrade that you can use in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 6. A field upgrade is a type of technology in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that requires manual activation, and is frequently employed in conjunction with tactical and strategic plays. Here is how you can use it in the game:

The new field upgrade is an interactive item that can be found scattered throughout the Warzone map during the event.

Interact with the new field upgrade by approaching it and pressing the designated button/key prompt.

Upon opening the Haunted Box, you will be rewarded with various material, such as weapons, equipment, or cosmetic items.

How to use the Bloodseeker in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

The Bloodseeker is a new tactical equipment that you can use in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 6. Tactical equipment are special items in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that can be utilized to take down foes and aid in the execution of carefully prepared attacks. Here is how one can use it in the game:

The tactical equipment is a new weapon introduced in Warzone for The Haunting event. It is a powerful and unique weapon with vampiric abilities.

To obtain this new tactical equipment, look for supply crates or loot caches during The Haunting event.

Once you find the Bloodseeker, equip it to your loadout like any other weapon.

This tactical equipment has a special ability that allows you to drain enemies' health and restore yours upon successful hits.

Utilize the tactical equipment's vampiric abilities strategically to gain an advantage in combat and sustain yourself during intense engagements.

It is to be noted that both the Haunted Box and the Bloodseeker will not be available to use in DMZ. You can only use them in the multiplayer and the Resurgence mode.

To know more about Warzone 2's The Haunting event update, follow Sportskeeda's official Call of Duty hub.