5 best Gear Packages to use in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Modern Warfare 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors by improving players' tactical experiences with the addition of Gear Packages. This game-changing shift from Perks offers a new and more immersive experience. Vests, Gloves, Boots, and Gear are the four key categories in the new Gear Packages system.

Each category offers unique possibilities geared to different styles of play, emphasizing the strategic depth in Modern Warfare 3. This concept gives players more influence over their gameplay, allowing them to fine-tune their battlefield plans through subtle gear selection decisions.

In this article, we cover the top five Gear Packages that have proven to be game changers in Modern Warfare 3 Beta.

Top five Gear Packages in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

The Modern Warfare 3 Beta introduced a game-changing modification by replacing the old perk system with equip packages. As mentioned, This new system allows players to customize their gameplay by equipping Vests, Gloves, Boots, and accessories.

Modern Warfare 3 is approaching, and as gamers get their hands on the beta following the unveiling of Call of Duty Next, many are curious about the new Perks system. Some options are the Infantry Vest for increased mobility and the Quick-Grip Gloves Package for improved weapon swapping.

Here are the five best Gear Packages one can use in Modern Warfare 3 Beta.

5) Quick-Grip Gloves Package

Quick-Grip Gloves Package (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 3 Beta, Quick-Grip Gloves is a sniper's closest buddy. When adversaries are too close, you can rapidly switch to your secondary weapon or back to your sniper rifle to take down distant targets. These gloves are also ideal for players who want to have both a primary and secondary weapon since they allow for smooth transitions between the two.

This Perk bundle is ideal for snipers and players who swap between primary and secondary weapons frequently.

4) Infantry Vest Package

Infantry Vest Package (Image via Activision)

For those who want to move quickly throughout the battlefield, the Infantry Vest is a must-have. The longer tac sprint duration helps you to cover more ground faster, while the shorter refresh time keeps you ready to sprint again. This vest is ideal for objective-based games that require quick movement.

This Gear Package is designed for players who place a premium on mobility and quick map traversal.

3) Demolition Vest Package

Demolition Vest Package (Image via Activision)

The Demolition Vest is a game-changer for equipment-heavy players, despite not being available during the first weekend of the Beta owing to level limits. With the ability to restock Lethal and Tactical equipment every 25 seconds, you may constantly press the opponent with grenades, stuns, and other equipment, making you a perpetual menace on the battlefield.

This Gear Package is designed for players who rely primarily on weapons such as grenades and tacticals.

2) Gunner Vest Package

Gunner Vest Package (Image via Activision)

If you enjoy getting up close and personal with your opponents, the Gunner Vest is your best bet. Starting with maximum ammunition allows you to engage in firefights without fear of running out of bullets. Because of the faster reload speed, you will spend less time reloading and more time shooting.

The Gunner Vest is ideal for aggressive players who enjoy being right in the middle of the action.

1) Engineer Vest Package

Engineer Vest Package (Image via Activision)

The Engineer Vest is a game-changer for players who are generally aware of their surroundings. The ability to see enemy equipment through barriers can provide crucial information, allowing you and your team to make more educated judgments. The speedier field upgrade recharge is a nice advantage that allows you to use your skills more often.

This Gear Package is ideal for tactical gamers and those who are cautious of their surroundings.

