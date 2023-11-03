Call of Duty MW saga story so far: Everything you need to know before Modern Warfare 3

The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released on November 10, 2023. The game promises an epic campaign that continues the narrative from the previous titles in the series. Before diving into the latest offering from Activision, players might be curious about the storyline so far. Let’s take a look at the Modern Warfare saga so far.

The Epic Narrative of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Saga Leading Up to Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Modern Warfare's story takes place over several days in late 2019. The campaign centers around a rising conflict between Russia and the fictional Republic of Urzikstan and involves influences of other Western military forces. The game begins with a bullet to the head of the president of an unnamed Middle Eastern country, marking the culmination of a coup by Khaled Al-Asad.

The U.S. believes Al-Asad to be a threat to the entire region. The main character in the series is John “Soap” McTavish, who joins the multinational Task Force 141. After concluding his training, he is introduced to Captain Price. They inspect a freighter suspected of carrying a dangerous package.

During the mission, they are attacked and forced to escape, but not before securing the ship’s contents, which indicates Al-Asad likely has a nuclear warhead in his possession.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 follows Task Force 141, a multinational special forces unit commanded by Captain Soap MacTavish, as they hunt Vladimir Makarov, leader of the Russian Ultranationalist party. The game also involves United States Army Rangers from the 1st Ranger Battalion defending Washington, D.C., from a Russian invasion.

Sergeant Gary “Roach” Sanderson is one of the game’s main playable characters, while Private James Ramirez of the Army Rangers is the other. Captain MacTavish becomes playable later in the campaign. The story picks up three years after the original Modern Warfare, with a fully formed Task Force 141 operating worldwide.

After a foreign general is killed by a U.S. strike, this nation promises revenge. Task Force 141 teams up with Mexican Special Forces to stop the threat. They discover that the terrorist group Al-Qatala is working with a Mexican drug cartel called Las Alamas. This led to a team-up between Mexican Special Forces and a Shadow Company to travel around the world throughout the campaign.

Tying it all together: Modern Warfare 3

The story of Modern Warfare 3 follows the multinational special operations unit Task Force 141 as they track down Vladimir Makarov, a Russian ultranationalist and terrorist planning to trigger a third World War. This narrative directly ties into the events of Modern Warfare (2019) and Modern Warfare 2.

Key characters such as Captain John Price, Farah Karim, Colonel Shephard, Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick, John ‘Soap’ MacTavish, Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley, and Kate Laswell all play significant roles in this saga.

Understanding these narratives provides valuable context for players embarking on their journey in Modern Warfare 3. It sets up an epic showdown with Makarov and his private army while highlighting the heroism and humanity of Task Force 141.

