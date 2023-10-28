Do you need to play MW2 campaign before Modern Warfare 3?

As the eagerly anticipated release of Modern Warfare 3 approaches, the gaming community buzzes with speculation and anticipation about its compelling campaign story. This latest installment promises a rich narrative that continues the legacy of its predecessors. One question that remains is the necessity of journeying through the MW2 counterpart before jumping into Modern Warfare 3.

This topic merits close examination, free from speculation and enriched with details, as we want to discern whether it is imperative to delve into MW2 before immersing oneself in Modern Warfare 3.

Is it Necessary to Play the MW2 Campaign before Modern Warfare 3?

Captain Price is a member of the Task Force 141 (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 presents a gripping campaign story revolving around Task Force 141, an elite multinational special forces unit, chasing the antagonist, Vladimir Makarov. The narrative unfolds through the eyes of various playable characters, including Sergeant Gary "Roach" Sanderson and Private James Ramirez. It is this compelling campaign that sets the stage for what's to come later in MW3.

Activision's latest offering continues this storyline, placing players amidst worldwide conflict as a direct fallout from the events of MW2. The main campaign missions revolve around familiar characters in their bid to counter the antagonist Makarov's world-threatening ambitions.

Given the profound narrative connection between these games, it is highly recommended that you play MW2 before diving into MW3.

However, it is not strictly necessary to play MW2's campaign before MW3. Though an understanding of the MW2 storyline will undoubtedly enrich the narrative experience in MW3, the third installment provides enough context and plot explanation for newcomers to not feel lost.

Besides, both games independently offer engaging campaigns filled with gritty realism and heart-stopping moments.

Are there any campaigns you need to play before Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Image via Activision)

It's important to remember that while Modern Warfare 3 forms a trilogy with MW1 (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare) and MW2, the games can be enjoyed on their own, thanks to their standalone story arcs. This is notwithstanding the fact that the three games share overarching narrative elements. Therefore, understanding MW3's campaign can certainly benefit from the completion of MW2's campaign, but it is not a prerequisite.

So, while playing MW2 campaign may deepen your appreciation for MW3's narrative, leaping directly into the latter's campaign is still a decision that you, as an individual player, can confidently make.