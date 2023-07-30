How long is the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign? Main story length and mission list

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) features an immersive campaign mode full of action-packed sequences and an intriguing narrative. It builds upon the events of 2019's Modern Warfare and presents it captivatingly, keeping players hooked right from the start. According to the developers, this is the most realistic and immersive Call of Duty title. However, Call of Duty games generally feature a short campaign, leaving players wanting more. Due to the less play time, players solely into the story modes tend to skip buying an installment.

Hence, for players who are looking to get started with MW2 and are wondering how long the campaign is, this article will take a closer look at all the missions and the total time required to complete the game's campaign.

All story missions in Modern Warfare 2 and the time to beat them

Modern Warfare 2's campaign mode is made up of a total of 17 story missions, each with different time requirements. In total, if you focus only on the main story, you will spend around 6-8 hours on average to complete the game. If you aim to see all aspects of the campaign and uncover every secret item or solve puzzles, you can expect this to go over 12 hours.

Each mission is unique and takes players worldwide, fighting different enemy factions. Moreover, this time, players get to try their hands on a solo stealth mission focusing on crafting and puzzle-solving rather than the usual guns-blazing action. Overall, MW2's campaign received a massive upgrade over the previous entries, especially in terms of gameplay.

That said, here's how much you'll be spending in each story mission on average:

Strike (5 minutes)

(5 minutes) Kill or Capture (20 minutes)

(20 minutes) Wetwork (10 minutes)

(10 minutes) Tradecraft (5 minutes)

(5 minutes) Borderline (15 minutes)

(15 minutes) Cartel Protection (15 to 20 minutes)

(15 to 20 minutes) Close Air (20 minutes)

(20 minutes) Hardpoint (10 minutes)

(10 minutes) Recon By Fire (40 to 50 minutes)

(40 to 50 minutes) Violence And Timing (20 to 25 minutes)

(20 to 25 minutes) El Sin Nombre (35 to 40 minutes)

(35 to 40 minutes) Dark Water (20 minutes)

(20 minutes) Alone (40 to 50 minutes)

(40 to 50 minutes) Prison Break (30 to 40 minutes)

(30 to 40 minutes) Hindsight (5 minutes)

(5 minutes) Ghost Team (20 to 30 minutes)

(20 to 30 minutes) Countdown (20 to 30 minutes)

That covers everything you need to know about the time requirements for beating Modern Warfare 2's campaign. The campaign brings back many familiar faces and is a must-play for all Call of Duty fans, especially the veteran fans of the series.

