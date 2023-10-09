5 best loadouts to play in Modern Warfare 3(MW3) Open Beta

As we move into the engaging territories of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta, players across the world have tuned in to the game's beta weekend, ready to grind through the levels in the game. With new weapons added to the game and a number of changes to gameplay, the weapon meta is seeing a massive overhaul.
Our article will cover five of the best loadouts you can equip for the Open Beta weekends of Modern Warfare 3, and provided there are no major changes to the meta as such, these will carry over as Season 01 of the new Modern Warfare 3 x Warzone integration gets released worldwide.
Top 5 best loadouts to dominate Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta
1) MTZ-556
The MTZ-556 is one of the top contenders in this loadout preset list. The weapon can dominate lobbies and shred through squads with its extremely high fire rate.
Recommended Loadout:
- Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel
- Muzzle: Casus Brake
- Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip
- Optic: MK.23 Reflector
- Rear Grip: MTZ Dauntless Grip
The loadout is pretty straightforward without the need for any tuning or the addition of any aftermarket parts. The MTZ Dauntless Grip massively reduces weapon sway, which makes for a more accurate firing experience. The Chewk Angled Grip is a great attachment to negate vertical recoil and maintain stable gun-kick control.
2) MCW
Called a powerhouse in the rifle category, the MCW is popularly known for its extremely powerful output without any additional kick or recoil. It is a phenomenal weapon in its class.
Recommended Loadout:
- Barrel: Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel
- Muzzle: Casus Brake
- Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip
- Optic: MK.23 Reflector
- Rear Grip: RB Talon X3 Grip
The loadout focuses on eliminating any recoil that the gun does have, making it the deadliest and most accurate rifle on the field. You can also slap on the Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel to gain additional damage rage, bullet velocity, and a general increase in aim steadiness while walking.
3) Striker
The Striker is a versatile weapon in the SMG class. Its capability undoubtedly surpasses its counterparts as it offers an even and fast TTK from short to medium range. When it is paired with an aggressive build focused on increased movement speed, you will be able to dominate lobbies in MW3.
Recommended loadout:
- Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel
- Optic: MK. 23 Reflector
- Stock: Lachmann MK2 Light Stock
- Rear Grip: Tac Grip
- Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip
As discussed above, the build focuses on providing the weapon with the best stability possible while enhancing its efficacy in high-octane fights. Be it in close or medium range, you will see an incredibly high success rate with this loadout. An aggressive playstyle will definitely complement the gun's build in Modern Warfare 3.
4) SVA 545
The SVA 545 functions much like the AN94. The weapon has an incredibly high fire rate, provided you have a skilled trigger finger. The prescribed loadout functions best when you use the 'hyper burst' feature, which allows the weapon to fire two shots in very quick succession and with incredible accuracy.
Recommended loadout:
- Optic: MK. 23 Reflector
- Muzzle: Cassus Brake Muzzle
- Stock: Markeev R7 Stock
- Rear Grip: Citadel Grip
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
The loadout further tunes the weapon to cater to those with a more patient and controlled playstyle. The Markeev R7 Stock and the Citadel Grip are perfect for negating any recoil and gun kick, increasing the gun's overall accuracy in-game.
5) Rival-9
The Rival-9 is the fastest SMG in Modern Warfare 3. Designed for adept and quick area clearance, the weapon functions best in close-range combat, easily shredding through players with its extremely low TTK.
Recommended loadout:
- Barrel: Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel
- Muzzle: VP27 Mini Brake or the Monolithic Suppressor
- Optic: MK. 23 Reflector
- Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop and Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel complement this weapon by significantly improving your movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed in Modern Warfare 3. Since its range is its only drawback, we urge you to reserve the weapon for calculated close-range encounters.
