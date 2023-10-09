5 best loadouts to play in Modern Warfare 3(MW3) Open Beta

As we move into the engaging territories of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta, players across the world have tuned in to the game's beta weekend, ready to grind through the levels in the game. With new weapons added to the game and a number of changes to gameplay, the weapon meta is seeing a massive overhaul.

Our article will cover five of the best loadouts you can equip for the Open Beta weekends of Modern Warfare 3, and provided there are no major changes to the meta as such, these will carry over as Season 01 of the new Modern Warfare 3 x Warzone integration gets released worldwide.

Top 5 best loadouts to dominate Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Open Beta

1) MTZ-556

MTZ-556 in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The MTZ-556 is one of the top contenders in this loadout preset list. The weapon can dominate lobbies and shred through squads with its extremely high fire rate.

Recommended Loadout:

Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel Muzzle: Casus Brake

Casus Brake Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Chewk Angled Grip Optic: MK.23 Reflector

MK.23 Reflector Rear Grip: MTZ Dauntless Grip

The loadout is pretty straightforward without the need for any tuning or the addition of any aftermarket parts. The MTZ Dauntless Grip massively reduces weapon sway, which makes for a more accurate firing experience. The Chewk Angled Grip is a great attachment to negate vertical recoil and maintain stable gun-kick control.

2) MCW

MCW in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Called a powerhouse in the rifle category, the MCW is popularly known for its extremely powerful output without any additional kick or recoil. It is a phenomenal weapon in its class.

Recommended Loadout:

Barrel: Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel

Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel Muzzle: Casus Brake

Casus Brake Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Chewk Angled Grip Optic: MK.23 Reflector

MK.23 Reflector Rear Grip: RB Talon X3 Grip

The loadout focuses on eliminating any recoil that the gun does have, making it the deadliest and most accurate rifle on the field. You can also slap on the Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel to gain additional damage rage, bullet velocity, and a general increase in aim steadiness while walking.

3) Striker

Striker in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Striker is a versatile weapon in the SMG class. Its capability undoubtedly surpasses its counterparts as it offers an even and fast TTK from short to medium range. When it is paired with an aggressive build focused on increased movement speed, you will be able to dominate lobbies in MW3.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

MK. 23 Reflector Stock: Lachmann MK2 Light Stock

Lachmann MK2 Light Stock Rear Grip: Tac Grip

Tac Grip Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

As discussed above, the build focuses on providing the weapon with the best stability possible while enhancing its efficacy in high-octane fights. Be it in close or medium range, you will see an incredibly high success rate with this loadout. An aggressive playstyle will definitely complement the gun's build in Modern Warfare 3.

4) SVA 545

SVA 545 in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The SVA 545 functions much like the AN94. The weapon has an incredibly high fire rate, provided you have a skilled trigger finger. The prescribed loadout functions best when you use the 'hyper burst' feature, which allows the weapon to fire two shots in very quick succession and with incredible accuracy.

Recommended loadout:

Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

MK. 23 Reflector Muzzle: Cassus Brake Muzzle

Cassus Brake Muzzle Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Rear Grip: Citadel Grip

Citadel Grip Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

The loadout further tunes the weapon to cater to those with a more patient and controlled playstyle. The Markeev R7 Stock and the Citadel Grip are perfect for negating any recoil and gun kick, increasing the gun's overall accuracy in-game.

5) Rival-9

Rival-9 in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Rival-9 is the fastest SMG in Modern Warfare 3. Designed for adept and quick area clearance, the weapon functions best in close-range combat, easily shredding through players with its extremely low TTK.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel

Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel Muzzle: VP27 Mini Brake or the Monolithic Suppressor

VP27 Mini Brake or the Monolithic Suppressor Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

MK. 23 Reflector Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Rival Vice Assault Grip Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop and Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel complement this weapon by significantly improving your movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed in Modern Warfare 3. Since its range is its only drawback, we urge you to reserve the weapon for calculated close-range encounters.

For more Modern Warfare 3 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.