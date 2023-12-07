Best MCW loadout Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The MCW, with its release into Warzone, is by far the easiest and most picked Assault Rifle by beginners and veterans. The gun boasts an incredibly stable aiming mechanic while possessing terrific damage-dealing capabilities. We speculate that the MCW will be part of the meta and classified as a must-have in a player's arsenal in no time.

This article will detail the best MCW loadout and class setup players can opt for to dominate over the game's vast battlegrounds. Read on below for a detailed brief.

Best MCW loadout attachments in Warzone Season 1

Best MCW Loadout in WZ (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@BennyCentral)

Here are the best attachments for the MCW in-game:

Barrel: 16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Muzzles: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle Optics: Corio Eagle-eye 2.5x scope

Corio Eagle-eye 2.5x scope Magazine: 60-Round Drum Magazine

60-Round Drum Magazine Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

The MCW already has quite a low recoil kick, and most of these attachments improve its stability, bullet range, and velocity. The 16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel adds significant bullet velocity and range while simultaneously lowering the weapon's idle sway. It also significantly improves the weapon's aim-down-sight stability.

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle keeps players hidden from enemy radar and is perfect for executing enemies stealthily from afar. The 60-Round Drum Magazine ensures you don't run out of ammunition any time soon, and any drawback that this attachment brings forth is negated by the RB Regal Heavy Stock.

Best MCW class setup and perks in Warzone Season 1

Best Class Setup and Perks for MCW in WZ (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@BennyCentral)

Tactical Equipment: Stim

Stim Lethal Equipment: Grenade

Grenade Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

How to unlock MCW in Warzone

Getting your hands on the MCW in WZ is quite easy. Simply grind till you reach Player Level 44, which can be done by queuing up for games and tending to daily and weekly in-game challenges.

Best secondary to MCW in Warzone

Best secondary weapon for MCW in WZ (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@BennyCentral)

The Rival-9 is adept for players to pick up with the MCW. It compensates for this rifle's shortcomings. This secondary weapon excels in close-quarters combat, and we urge players to swap weapons when traversing through tightly packed corners.

