Best SO-14 Loadout for Warzone (Season 3)

The best SO-14 loadout for Warzone aims to enhance the weapon by adding the right set of attachments. This Battle Rifle features a select-fire feature, allowing players to switch between semi and full auto modes. It’s best known for flexibility and prowess in the expanded landscape of Warzone. Despite being an underrated Battle rifle in Warzone, it has immense potential to be a meta weapon this season.

This loadout guide will help you to build the best SO-14 loadout in the third chapter of the Warzone.

Best SO-14 loadout Attachment for Warzone

Best SO-14 loadout attachments (Image via Activision || YouTube/@KingBully)

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Barrel: 22” Boremaster Barrel

22” Boremaster Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Having the Lockshot KT85 Muzzle will significantly enhance the Vertical Recoil of your weapon. Apart from maintaining the vertical recoil, it moderately controls the horizontal recoil and the gun kick. Moreover, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Optic will give you a clear vision of the battlefield.

On the other hand, the 22” Boremaster Barrel will heavily enhance your bullet velocity and range. It also enhances the gun's recoil and hip-fire control. The Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip will reduce the vertical recoil of the weapon. Moreover, it’ll sustain the gun kick and enhance the aiming idle sway.

Finally, the 50-round drum will increase the ammo you’ll use in the magazine. Hence, you don’t have to worry about reloading during those lengthy fights inside the vast arena of Warzone.

Best SO-14 Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Perks

Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Tempered

: Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

How to unlock the SO-14 for Warzone?

Upgrade the EBR-14 Battle Rifle to Level 12 to add this exceptional weapon to your inventory.

Best Alternative to SO-14 in Warzone

SOA-Subverter in Warzone (Image via Activision)

If the SO-14 Battle rifle isn’t to your liking, swap it for the SOA Subverter Battle rifle in Warzone. Currently, the weapon is a meta choice for most of the players. It offers one of the best damage outputs of most of the Battle Rifles of this segment.

Pros and Cons of the SO-14 loadout for Warzone

Let’s discuss the pros and cons of the SO-14 Battle rifle loadout for Warzone:

Pros Cons It has fast TTK and offers high damage output. Features High recoil. It’s flexible as it can be switched to full auto mode. Gets outshined by other Battle Rifles in this segment.

FAQs on Best SO-14 Loadout for Warzone

Q1) What is the best loadout for the SO-14 for Warzone?

Q2) What is the SO-14 in warzone?

The SO-14 is a Battle Rifle in Warzone. Previously known as M14, this Battle rifle returned to the CoD franchise with the advent of MW2.

Q3) Is the SO-14 or the EBR better?

In terms of statistics, EBR-14 inflicts more damage than the SO-14. However, the latter features way more ammo in the magazine and has a high rate of fire. Hence, the SO-14 is much more reliable for a high-octane fight inside the Warzone arena.