Best BAS-P Loadout for Warzone (Season 3)

Having the best BAS-P loadout for Warzone can help achieve wonders in the vast dynamics of every map. Players find this SMG reliable for many reasons, and it's one of the meta SMGs for Season 3. Despite offering an average RPM, the BAS-P possesses one of the highest damage ranges in its segment. Hence, for players who seek to take medium or long-range fights with an SMG, this should be their go-to weapon.

This article will showcase the best BAS-P loadout players should use to quench their blood thirst in the corners of maps like Urzikstan and Rebirth Island.

Best BAS-P loadout Attachment for Warzone

Best BAS-P loadout attachments (Image via Activision || YouTube/Hero)

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

The Shadowstrike Suppressor is an integral part of the best BAS-P loadout attachments. It muffles the weapon's sound and maintains your anonymity in the enemy radar. The VLK LZR7MW laser sight significantly enhances ADS speed while reducing the gun swing by 40%.

Meanwhile, the SK Skeletal Vertical Grip lowers the weapon's vertical recoil. The Bruen Flash Grip, on the other hand, slightly impacts the gun's overall recoil. However, it increases the ADS speed and reduces the Horizontal recoil.

Last but not least, the 50-round Drum increases the magazine size assist in elongated gunfights.

Best BAS-P Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Here are the best BAS-P loadout perks and equipment that help you create a nuisance in Warzone:

Perks

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 4: Stalker

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock the BAS-P in Warzone?

Warzone connoisseurs can get their hands on this BAS-P Battle rifle completing challenges registered under the Armory challenges in Warzone.

Best alternative to BAS-P for Warzone

WSP Swarm in Warzone (Image via Activision)

If the BAS-P SMG isn’t to your liking, try the WSP Swarm SMG. Despite falling short on damage, it’s immensely powerful in close range and has one of the shortest TTKs in-game.

Pros and Cons of the BAS-P loadout for Warzone

Here are the pros and cons of the BAS-P loadout in Warzone:

Pros Cons A high rate of fire makes the SMG an excellent choice during close-range engagements. It possesses significantly higher TTK than any other SMG in this segment. With less recoil and high mobility, it provides exceptionally controlled aim alongside enhanced speed to quickly engage in a fight. Even if the SMG falls under the meta-tier, it needs a good strategy for the optimal approach to engage yourself in a fight.





FAQs on Best BAS-P Loadout for Warzone

Q1) What is the best loadout for the BAS-P?

Below we’ve mentioned the best loadout for BAS-P in Warzone:

Muzzle : Shadowstrike Suppressor

: Shadowstrike Suppressor Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel : SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Magazine : 50 Round Drum

: 50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Q2) Is the BAS-P good for Warzone?

Yes, the BAS-P is good for taking close and mid-terrain engagements in Warzone. Since it offers one of the best damage ranges and its maximum range lies up to 50.5m, players can rely on this weapon till the last moment of a Warzone game.

Q3) What is the BAS-P loadout?

The BAS-P loadout consists of various attachments namely, Shadowstrike Suppressor, Bruen Flash Rear Grip, SL Skeletal Vertical Grip, VLK LZR 7MW, and a 50 Round Drum Magazine to fulfill the ammo need.

Additionally, there are some perks and equipment players should use to show their prowess in the arena, like Doule Time, Overkill, Stalker, and Fast Hands. They must also use the Smoke Grenade and Semtex in their equipment section.