The best ISO 45 loadout in Warzone can undoubtedly give you a boost when using the SMG against rifles and snipers out in the open field. ISO 45 is an extremely mobile sub-machine gun that comes with stable recoil and is often picked as a sniper support weapon in the battle royale game mode of Call of Duty.

This article will give you the best ISO 45 loadout in Warzone, which you can utilize to win more games and fold out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Attachment guide for the best ISO 45 loadout in Warzone

Best ISO 45 loadout in Warzone (Image via shaze YT/ Warzone)

Recommended loadout setup for ISO 45

Muzzle : Shadowstrike suppressor

Stock : Demo Fade Tac

Underbarrel : SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

Magazine : 45-round drum magazine

Rear grip: A30 Stout

The Shadowstrike suppressor delivers a stealth output while using ISO 45 SMG, as it helps you sneakily go behind the enemy's back while hiding your traces. The under-barrel vertical grip improves recoil and helps stabilize the aim.

Paired with the massive 45-round drum magazine, you can be ready for a second engagement once you kill an enemy.

Recommended perks and equipment for the best ISO 45 loadout in Warzone

The perks and equipment for ISO 45 are as follows:

Perk 1 : Overkill

Perk 2 : Double Time

Perk 3 : Fast Hands

Perk 4 : High Alert

Equipment 1 : Smoke grenade

Equipment 2: Semtex

How to unlock ISO 45 in Warzone?

To unlock the ISO 45 SMG, you must get 45 Operator kills without taking any damage while using SMGs. Alternatively, you can extract the ISO 45 in DMZ game mode.

Best alternative to ISO 45 in Warzone

HRM 9 is a decent alternative to ISO 45 in Warzone (Image via IsaacAndrsn YT/ Warzone)

The best alternative to the ISO 45 SMG in Warzone can be the HRM 9, which gives similar statistics and has extremely easy recoil. You can pair the SMG with the ZEHMN35 compensated flash hider to make the most of the weapon in Warzone.

Pros and cons of the ISO 45 SMG in Warzone

Pros Cons Has a great damage output with the right attachment. Has a fast fire-rate which may draw out an entire magazine quickly. Has great stability and aim-down sight time. Poor long-range damage.



FAQ's on the best ISO 45 loadout in Warzone

Q1) Where is ISO 45 in DMZ?

Ans) It can be found in Sector D4 as the final reward for extraction in the DMZ Warzone.

Q2) What gun is ISO 45 in Warzone?

Ans) The ISO 45 is an A-tier SMG in Warzone.

Q3) Is ISO 45 a meta in Warzone?

Ans) Currently, ISO 45 is considered one of the best SMGs in Warzone due to its perks and extremely fast TTK.

