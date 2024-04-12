Best FSS Hurricane Loadout in MW3 (Season 3)

Having the best FSS Hurricane loadout in the third season of the MW3 will enhance your chances of winning close-range gunfights. Although it has undergone several changes and is outshined by most meta SMGs of this segment, it’s a reliable choice to sustain in mid to long-range fights.

Here’s a brief description of the best FSS Hurricane loadout in MW3.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout Attachment in MW3

Sakin ZX Grip as an attachment of the best FSS Hurricane loadout (Image via Activision || YouTube/@Hero)

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Optic: Slate Reflector

Like most suppressors in MW3, the Shadowstrike Suppressor S keeps your position hidden from the enemy radar, so you can sneak behind the enemy line to catch them by surprise. The DR-6 Handstop might be a game-changer as it significantly increases the weapon's ADS speed alongside its movement and sprint-to-fire speed.

The Demo Fade Pro Stock and Sakin ZX Grip help you control the recoil of those 50 bullets inside the magazine to maintain precision. Moreover, it helps sustain the gun's kick control. Last but not least, the Slate Reflector Optic provides a clear vision to finish off your enemies.

Best FSS Hurricane Loadout Gears and Equipment in MW3

Gears

Gloves : Scavenger Gloves

: Scavenger Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Field Upgrade : Munitions Box

: Munitions Box Gear 1 : EOD Padding

: EOD Padding Gear 2: Ghost T/V Camo

Equipment

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock the FSS Hurricane in MW3?

Follow these two straightforward steps to get your hands on the FSS Hurricane SMG in MW3.

Upgrade the M4 AR to Level 13. After that, use the FTAC Recon and level up to 16.

Following these processes will unlock the FSS Hurricane in MW3.

Best alternative to FSS Hurricane in MW3

Vaznev-9K in MW3 (Image via Activision)

If you’re done unlocking most of the achievements and camos for FSS Hurricane, try the Vaznev-9K SMG. This SMG is quite superior to the FSS Hurricane in terms of rate of fire and handling. Hence, for those looking to engage in close-range fights rather than mid-range fights, the Vaznev-9K will do wonders.

Pros and Cons of the FSS Hurricane loadout in MW3

The FSS Hurricane possesses its fair share of pros and cons. Here’s a list:

Pros Cons High ammo capacity of 50 rounds. Gets outshined by other MW3 meta SMGs. High bullet velocity. Many better weapons in this category undermine its choice.

FAQs on Best FSS Hurricane Loadout in MW3

Q1) What is the best build for the FSS Hurricane in MW3?

Q2) What is the fastest-killing AR in MW3?

The FR Avancer Assault rifle is the fastest killing rifle right now in MW3. It has one of the highest firing rates among ARs (923rpm).

Q3) What is the best muzzle for the FSS Hurricane?

