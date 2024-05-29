How to unlock Superi 46 in Warzone and MW3

By Mintu Kumar Tomar
Modified May 29, 2024 15:23 GMT
Season 4 of Warzone and MW3 has introduced a brand new SMG called Superi 46
Season 4 of Warzone and MW3 has introduced a brand new SMG called Superi 46 (Image via Activision)

Sledgehammer Games has introduced a brand new weapon called the Superi 46 in Warzone and MW3 in Season 4. Apart from other new options, this submachine gun is going to be an exciting pick for players this season. However, they will need to obtain it in the game before they can try it in Multiplayer or battle royale matches.

This article will mention the necessary details players need to know about unlocking the Superi 46 in Warzone and MW3 Season 4.

Unlock Superi 46 in Warzone and MW3 with this simple method

New gun Superi 46 in Warzone and MW3 under Season 4 (Image via Activision)
New gun Superi 46 in Warzone and MW3 under Season 4 (Image via Activision)

To unlock Superi 46 in Warzone and MW3 in Season 4, you need to unlock Sector 20 on the Season 4 Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 3. The gun has a maximum of 21 levels to complete, after which you can start customizing its attachments in whatever way you want according to your preference.

also-read-trending Trending

The Superi 46 in Warzone and MW3 is a pistol-caliber carbine and is made to provide impressive stopping power. It has a skeletonized and extremely light frame. The submachine gun is easy to handle as well and can be modified to excel in most combat situations.

It's generally best suited to close-range encounters, with 30 rounds in the chamber and 90 in reserve. However, it is accurate across the mid-range as well. That said, it offers above-average recoil control, which is effective in various challenging circumstances.

More weapons to look forward to in Warzone and MW3 Season 4

A still from Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 (Image via Activision)
A still from Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Apart from the Superi 46, Season 4 introduces three other weapons. Firstly, there's the iconic marksman rifle Kar98k, making its return after a long time. This gun is mostly based on its previous version seen in 2021's Vanguard during the original Warzone era.

S4 also introduces a shotgun named Reclaimer 18, a gun returning from 2020's COD Black Ops Cold War. Lastly, there's a melee weapon Sledgehammer. Its head is made of carbon steel, and this item can inflict heavy damage on opponents with each swing at close range.

For more news, the latest updates, and guides on Warzone and MW3, keep following Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
