Kar98k gameplay leaked ahead of release in Warzone and MW3

Before players can witness its grand return in Warzone and MW3, gameplay footage of the iconic Kar98k rifle has leaked online. The gun was revealed on social media just a week before Season 4's arrival on May 29, 2024. While the developers are yet to fully unveil all the details for this returning weapon, the latest clip will surely provide an in-depth look at its expected performance.

This article will mention the key details players need to know regarding the leaked Kar98k gameplay ahead of Warzone and MW3 Season 4.

Note: Players are advised to take leaked intel with a grain of salt unless an official confirmation is shared by the developers.

Leaked Kar98k gameplay reveals exciting gunplay ahead of Warzone and MW3 Season 4

Expand Tweet

Popular streamer @ModernWarzone recently shared a two-minute gameplay video of the Kar98k rifle from an upcoming new map called Paris in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4. The long clip not only gives a proper look at the fan-favorite weapon but also shows its one-shot abilities during intense encounters. Not to mention, many players will be pleased after watching this gameplay.

The leaked clip also seemingly confirms that the bolt-action rifle will be based on its previous version seen in 2021's Vanguard under the original Warzone. Due to its easy-to-handle mechanics and high damage potential, it was a go-to option for many players. Based on the leaked video, it appears it will manage to become a fan-favorite rifle once again.

Warzone and MW3 Season 4 bringing more new weapons

Four weapons are coming to Warzone and MW3 in Season 4. Apart from Kar98k, the next major update will unveil a new submachine gun called Superi 46.

Season 4 of Warzone and MW3 is bringing a total of four new weapons (Image via Activision)

Additionally, there will be a shotgun as well called Reclaimer 18 and a new melee weapon named Sledgehammer.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest news, updates, and guides on Warzone and MW3: