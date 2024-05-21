All new weapons coming in Warzone and MW3 Season 4

Warzone and MW3 Season 4 are set to introduce a set of fresh weapons. While the existing collection of guns, sniper rifles, and melee weapons is immensely effective, it's always great to have more options to wreak havoc on opponents during online matches.

This article will mention the necessary details about all the new weapons arriving in Warzone and MW3 Season 4.

Warzone and MW3 Season 4 will introduce four new weapons

A still from an upcoming gun in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Firstly, there's the Superi 46 submachine gun which is a pistol-calibre carbine. Its design ensures impressive stopping power with a skeletonized and extremely light frame. Not to mention that it's easily adaptable and can be modified to excel in most combat situations.

The next weapon coming with Warzone and MW3 Season 4 is the Kar98 marksman rifle. It's a modernized version of a WWII bolt-action rifle. It is extremely accurate and also powerful. The weapon was last seen in 2021's Call of Duty Vanguard. Those who have used this rifle know how effective it can be during intense encounters. It's mostly suitable for long-range shots and delivers a hard-hitting performance.

Season 4 will also introduce the Reclaimer 18 shotgun. It's also a powerful option to quickly gain an advantage over enemies. Last seen in 2020's Black Ops Cold War, the reimagined shotgun will offer eight initial semi-automatic rounds with 16 rounds in reserve.

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 is arriving next week (Image via Activision)

Last but not the least is the Sledgehammer melee weapon which will be revealed in Season 4. Players will have just one objective with this weapon in their hands and it will be to smack their opponents. The Sledgehammer has a 20-pound head forged from carbon steel. It can inflict massive, instant damage on an enemy during close encounters.

That's pretty much everything there is to know regarding all the new weapons coming with Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 4.

