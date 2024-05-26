Anemone Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Anemone Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone is now available. The bundle features premium cosmetics including two weapon blueprints with tracer effects among other in-game goodies. This set brings a series of attractive skins at a competitive price.

This article will highlight the Anemone Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone, including its price, items, and more.

Price of the Anemone Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone

Queen Abyss Weapon Blueprint in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision|| via SympaThyy on YouTube)

The Anemone Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone costs 2000 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to $19 in real-world currency. To acquire this bundle, navigate to the in-game store of your preferred game and look for it in the Featured section. If you don't see it right away, scroll down.

If your COD Points balance is insufficient, you must acquire points from your platform's official store, such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation Store, or Xbox Store.

This currency usually comes in packs, and here's the price range:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Since the bundle is priced at 2000 CP, it's prudent to purchase the $19.99 package, which grants you 2000 CP and an extra 400 as a bonus.

Alternatively, you can individually buy the $9.99, $4.99, and the $1.99 packs twice. This will give you a total of 2000 CP, which is the exact price of the aforementioned bundle.

What is included in the Anemone Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The Anemone Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone includes a total of ten items. Here are all the items in the bundle:

"Queen Abyss" Weapon Blueprint for the Striker SMG ( Tracer/Impact : Tentacle Tracers)

Weapon Blueprint for the Striker SMG ( : Tentacle Tracers) "Thalassophobia" Weapon Blueprint for the Striker 9 SMG ( Tracer/Impact : Tentacle Tracers)

Weapon Blueprint for the Striker 9 SMG ( : Tentacle Tracers) "Reefer Madness" Large Decal

Large Decal "Squirt Gun" Weapon Sticke

Weapon Sticke "EELL-O!" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Wiggly Stuff" Emblem

Emblem "Friends and Anemones" Calling Card

Calling Card "15 Minutes" Double XP Token

Double XP Token "15 Minutes" Double XP Weapon Token

Double XP Weapon Token "15 Minutes" Double XP Battle Pass Token

Is the Anemone Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The Anemone Tracer Pack is a unique bundle that is frequently sought-after in the gaming community. It packs some of the most unique weapon skins that feature outstanding design and visual effects, known as Tracer effects.

The pack is excellent for marine enthusiasts as well as for those seeking a distinctive weapon aesthetic. Its design draws from deep-sea biology, providing a unique appearance.

