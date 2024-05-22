MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 8 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more

The MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 8 challenges are now underway. This is the final week of Season 3 and players have some interesting challenges to take on across the modes. Each challenge brings with it XP rewards and completing any five out of the seven challenges in any of the game modes will earn players this week's reward.

That's not all, though. If players have completed the past seven weeks' challenges, and complete this week's too, they will earn the animated Allegiances Camo, which can be equipped with any weapon in the game.

In this brief guide, we will take a closer look at all the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 8 challenges, how to complete them, and the rewards they bring.

All MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 8 challenges and their rewards

MW3 Multiplayer

All MW3 Multiplayer Season 3 Week 8 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

In MW3 Multiplayer, the Season 3 Week 8 challenges are pretty straightforward and require you to get kills using different weapons and loadouts. Here's what is on the table this week:

Get 20 Operator Kills with the BP50 - 2500 XP

Get 5 Operator Double Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles - 5000 XP

Get 10 Operator Kills while Sliding or in Midair with Recommended Assault Rifles - 7500 XP

Get 3 Operator Triple Kills with the JAK Wardens Equipped to the Lockwood Mk.2 - 10000 XP

Get 15 Operator Kills with the JAK Cutthroat Equipped to a Recommended Weapon - 5000 XP

Get 15 Operator Kills from Behind with Recommended SMGs - 5000 XP

Get 10 Operator Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles - 7500 XP

MW3 Zombies

All MW3 Zombies Season 3 Week 8 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

The MW3 Zombies Season 3 Week 8 challenges are quite simple as well and all you need to do is get a ton of zombie kills using different combinations of firearms and perks. All these tasks can be fast-tracked by calling in the exfil helicopter and killing the zombies as they swarm the area.

Here are the challenges of this week along with their rewards:

Get 5 Rapid Kills with the BP50 20 Times - 2500 XP

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Epic (Purple) Rarity Battle Rifle - 5000 XP

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle while Juggernog is Active - 7500 XP

Get 500 Kills with the Lockwood Mk.2 - 10000 XP

Get 300 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched AMR9 - 5000 XP

Get 500 Kills with a Recommended Rare (Blue) Rarity SMG - 5000 XP

Get 100 Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle while Four Perks are Active - 7500 XP

Warzone

All Warzone Season 3 Week 8 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

In Warzone (Battle Royale), the Season 3 Week 8 challenges mostly require you to drop into different parts of Fortune's Keep and loot. The following are all the challenges and rewards in Week 8:

In Fortune’s Keep, Open 20 Loot Caches in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces) - 5000 XP

In Fortune’s Keep, Open 20 Loot Caches in the East (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery) - 5000 XP

Place in The Top 10, 3 Times - 10000 XP

Get 5 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon - 2500 XP

In Fortune’s Keep, Open 20 Loot Caches in the West (Graveyard, Overlook, Town) - 7500 XP

In Fortune’s Keep, Open 20 Loot Caches in the South (Ground Zero) - 7500 XP

Complete 10 Contract(s) - 5000 XP

Final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 8 challenges

Squad Game Blueprint as the final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 8 challenges (Image via Activision)

The final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 8 challenges is the Squad Games Blueprint for the BP50.

To earn this reward, you must complete any 5 out of the 7 MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 8 challenges in any of the modes i.e., Multiplayer, Zombies, or Battle Royale. Once completed, you will unlock the reward and if you've already completed all the previous weekly challenges, you will also unlock the Allegiances Camo instantly.

That covers all the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 8 challenges along with their rewards.

