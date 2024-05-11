Will CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 be in Xbox Game Pass? Possibilities explored

CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 is around the corner and fans want to know whether it will make its way to Xbox Game Pass. With Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty's publishers, one of the most commonly asked questions is whether the game will launch on the Game Pass. Unfortunately, both Activision and Xbox, have yet to confirm the details on this matter officially.

However, there have been statements made by Phil Spencer in the past and Xbox President Sarah Bond recently that suggest CoD 2024 might just be available on the Game Pass on Day 1.

CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 might be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch

Based on the statements of Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond, it seems that CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 will arrive in Xbox Game Pass at launch. Recently, in an interview with GameFiles, Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, mentioned the following:

“Our intent is the full portfolio of games from ZeniMax, Activision Blizzard and XGS—Xbox Game Studios—will be on Game Pass, day one”

In the interview, Phil Spencer mentioned that they intend to bring the entire portfolio of games from their recently acquired studies to be on Game Pass on their release day.

Xbox's President, Sarah Bond, also had something similar to say. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, she explained how they plan to bring every title they build to the Xbox Game Pass on Day 1. When the interviewer asked Sarah whether they would include this year's Activision titles in the Game Pass, she said:

"Across the whole slate, across the whole slate, you’re going to see some really amazing things."

While neither Phil nor Sarah didn't directly confirm that CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 will be on the Xbox Game Pass on Day 1, these statements highly suggest that fans might finally get their hands on the upcoming Call of Duty via the Game Pass, and the days of paying $70 for a CoD game might just become a thing of the past.

Please note that this article is based on speculations. As mentioned earlier, both Xbox as well as Activision are yet to confirm whether CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 will launch directly into the Game Pass on Day 1. Hence, it is highly advised to take the details with a grain of salt and await official announcements from developers and publishers.

