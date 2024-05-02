CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal is looking "very good," says leaker

Treyarch's rumored CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal is apparently looking impressive and very good. While there's been no official update from Activision on the CoD 2024 reveal event yet, a trusted insider seems to have an idea of what's being planned for the hyped event for this year's premium FPS installment.

It's quite surprising to witness such a huge update so early, despite the developers trying their best to prevent leaks from surfacing online.

Note: Players are advised to take early claims, rumors, or leaked reports with a grain of salt unless there's an actual announcement from the developers.

Insider claims CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal plans are sounding "very cool"

Popular scooper @HeyImAlaix recently dropped a post on social media platform X. While sharing a side eye emoji, the leaker wrote that the "reveal looks very good" in the context of the rumored CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal event in MW3 Season 3.

In response to being asked whether they know anything legitimate about the anticipated event, they mentioned having access to scripts for the upcoming Black Ops 6 reveal event expected to take place later in May.

@HeyImAlaix implied that the reveal might be huge from what's learned from the scripts regarding the ongoing plans for CoD 2024 by Treyarch's developing team.

It's still too early to predict how the reveal event will turn out to be. However, one can't rule out @HeyImAlaix's words when it comes to their track record of sharing key intel on existing or new Call of Duty titles.

CoD 2024 pre-order details leaked

Some major leaks have recently suggested what players can expect from the CoD 2024 early access period when they pre-order the game. According to the rumors and datamined information, the Black Ops 6 pre-order will have Frank Woods, a character returning from 2020's Black Ops Cold War, as a playable Operator in MW3.

Frank Woods as seen in Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

Moreover, CoD 2024's zombies pre-order content for early access will reportedly provide one of the two round-based zombies maps.

As of now, everything should be taken with a grain of salt since Activision is yet to announce the next FPS premium officially during the Xbox Showcase event on June 9, 2024.

