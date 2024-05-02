CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal will reportedly happen in MW3 this month

Treyarch's much-anticipated and rumored CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 will be revealed later this month in MW3, based on datamined reports by a trusted insider on social media. Following the launch of Modern Warfare 3 Season 3, a lot of information surrounding the next Call of Duty game, codenamed Cerberus for now, has surfaced online.

This article dives deeper into the latest rumor regarding the reveal of CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 in Modern Warfare 3.

Note: Players are advised to take any early leaked report, rumor, or speculation with a grain of salt until there's an official confirmation from the developers.

CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal event will take place in MW3 Season 3 later this month, new leak suggests

Trusted scooper @CODWarfareForum recently took to social media platform X and shared a massive update on CoD 2024. The insider dropped leaked datamined files from Modern Warfare 3's Season 3 Reloaded and claimed that the Black Ops 6 reveal event is set to take place later this month under the MW3 Season 3 Reloaded update.

The leaked codes clearly mention Season 3 and the name 'Cerberus,' which is the rumored codename for Treyarch's next major Call of Duty premium. Meanwhile, MW3's codename is Jupiter which is also visible in the files.

Moreover, the leaked files have also reportedly revealed the reward for the Black Ops 6 event. It's expected to be a blueprint called Steel, based on a 9mm Daemon handgun.

CoD 2024 expected to bring back iconic Black Ops characters

Another leaker recently claimed that Black Ops Cold War's popular character Frank Woods is returning with CoD 2024 Black Ops 6. The claim is based on the leaked game files for MW3's Season 3 Reloaded update that has Woods' name mentioned very clearly.

According to the latest rumor, Frank Woods will likely be available as a CoD 2024 pre-order bonus for players under Modern Warfare 3. Interestingly, other Cold War characters are also expected to return. These include the likes of Naga, Jackal, Wraith, and Kitsune.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, follow Sportskeeda.