COD 2024 reveal event reward hints at potential title

As the highly anticipated COD 2024 nears its release, fans are both excited and puzzled about the potential title of the upcoming Call of Duty entry. Previous leaks led many to speculate that the upcoming game would be called Black Ops Gulf War, yet Activision has yet to confirm this officially.

In fact, recent clues point toward a completely different name, even suggesting that we may go back to the numbered Black Ops title, as evident in the series' earlier installments.

The new COD 2024 reveal event that came with the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update may have just given an important hint int his regard.

COD 2024 reveal event reward hints at Black Ops VI

New Call of Duty 2024 reveal event hints at Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The COD 2024 reveal event is finally here with the Season 3 Reloaded in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Players can claim a special reward after completing several challenges during its run.

The reward for completing the challenges is the Steel weapon blueprint for the 9MM Daemon handgun, which, interestingly, has a "SALLY" engraving and six tallies beside it.

Fans are quick to speculate that the new COD 2024 will be called Black Ops VI, as opposed to the popularly assumed Black Ops Gulf War or Black Ops V.

Traditionally, the Black Ops series has followed a numerical sequence, with the first four installments labeled with Roman numerals (Black Ops I, II, III, etc.). However, the most recent Black Ops title (Black Ops Cold War) didn't follow the standard numbered title, which may be the cause of confusion among fans.

Expand Tweet

Here are all the titles in the Black Ops series alongside their release years:

Call of Duty Black Ops (2010)

Call of Duty Black Ops II (2012)

Call of Duty Black Ops III (2015)

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (2018)

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War (2020)

The upcoming COD 2024 will technically be the sixth installment in the franchise, so it isn't surprising if it will be officially named Black Ops VI.

Expect more details about the game in the upcoming Xbox Showcase on June 9, 2024, in the reported Black Ops Direct segment.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty 2024 updates.