CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War official logo possibly teased, full reveal in Xbox Showcase

Looks like Activision has offered the first look at CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War with an official logo teased in a new Xbox Showcase announcement. The event will take place on June 9, following which Treyarch will unveil the new Call of Duty premium with an in-depth session focusing on the next chapter of the Black Ops franchise under the iconic FPS series. It's a huge update for fans who have been curiously waiting for actual news on CoD 2024 for the last few months.

This article shares the key details and reports revealed so far on CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War and speculates when it could be released.

When would CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War be released?

The latest update from Activision only tells about the "next installment of a beloved franchise" as described in the Xbox Showcase event blog. However, the game looks like none other than CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War itself when considering the logo's design aesthetics and [REDACTED] style which is quite common in Call of Duty games.

Now speaking about the release date, CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War is likely to launch in late October, according to The Verge.

Interestingly, the newly revealed logo for CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War for Xbox Showcase is the same logo recently discovered in the game files for the current installment Modern Warfare 3 by Sledgehammer Games. Based on the rumors and leaks, the next Call of Duty has been codenamed "Cerberus." The latest wolf logo proves that in a way.

CoD 2024 could get a late October release (Image via Activision)

Meanwhile, fans can expect a lot from Activision and Treyarch's team at the anticipated event on June 9.

Speaking of more CoD 2024-based reports that have surfaced lately, it's expected to feature many remastered maps from classic Black Ops games. Moreover, the zombies experience will likely return to the traditional round-based format, just like past titles. Black Ops Cold War was the last game to feature round-based zombies.

