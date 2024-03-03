COD Black Ops Gulf War 2024 to reportedly feature classic remastered Black Ops maps

According to a report by @MW3CODInformer on X, COD Black Ops Gulf War 2024 will reportedly feature original Black Ops maps. The report suggests that the maps will be remastered with modern graphics and arrive with changes to facilitate the new movement mechanics. However, as of now, it hasn't been revealed which maps will receive the remastered treatment.

Modern Warfare 3 (2023) also received a similar treatment and was launched with numerous iconic MW2 (2009) maps remastered for current-gen systems, adhering to the new gameplay mechanics. These included maps such as Skidrow, Highrise, Terminal, Favela, and more. Hence, the rumors of the upcoming COD receiving similar treatment didn't surprise the community.

As mentioned earlier, a report by @MW3CODInformer suggests that COD Black Ops Gulf War 2024 will arrive with the remastered versions of classic Black Ops maps. Some popular maps from the original Black Ops title that could receive the remastered treatment are Nuketown, Hangar 18, Summit, Firing Range, Berlin Wall, and more.

If the reports remain true, players could also see the return of some iconic Black Ops 2 maps, with fan-favorite ones like Slums, Standoff, Hijacked, Raid, and many more on Day 1 of Gulf War 2024's release.

As per the latest reports, COD Black Ops Gulf War 2024 is scheduled for release in October 2024. However, it is worth noting here that this is merely a rumor, and the details haven't been officially confirmed by Call of Duty yet. Hence, it is highly advised to take the news with a grain of salt.

