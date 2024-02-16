Call of Duty 2024 to reportedly launch on Game Pass on Day 1

Call of Duty 2024 is reportedly coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day 1, according to Microsoft executives. In the recent Xbox Podcast, Microsoft Gaming CEO announced:

"Game Pass will continue to only be available on Xbox platforms and will have all first party games playable on day one."

Activision-Blizzard has been among the first-party studios on the platform since Microsoft's acquisition. All of the studio's titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass, including the popular MMORPG franchise, Diablo IV.

The Xbox Game Pass is a paid subscription service that allows players to access a catalog of multiple high-quality titles in rotation. While Call of Duty fans were sure that the title wouldn't be coming to Game Pass, recent announcements by Microsoft leaders may change this speculation.

Xbox podcast hints at Call of Duty 2024 Game Pass launch

Call of Duty 2024, reportedly titled Black Ops Gulf War, is expected to be available on Game Pass at launch.

In the recent Xbox podcast, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirmed that all titles from first-party studios (like Activision Blizzard) will be available on the paid subscription service. With the news, players can expect Call of Duty 2024 (Black Ops Gulf War) to be included in the Game Pass catalog lineup on Day 1.

The acquisition deal between Microsoft and Activision promised to bring the entire Call of Duty franchise to more platforms. Moreover, Blizzard's popular MMORPG franchise, Diablo IV, was already confirmed to be released on Xbox Game Pass on March 28, 2024.

If the new COD title does come on the subscription service, it will allow players to access the game for a significantly lower price. While this will be a huge win for fans and players, we are uncertain of its effects on the developers, considering COD titles have always come with hefty price tags.

Aside from the possible Game Pass launch, the Podcast confirmed that Call of Duty 2024 is slated to launch in October.

