How to unlock Season 2 Combat Pack for free in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3?

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) offers an exciting opportunity for PlayStation users to obtain the Combat Pack for free. This new season has enriched the game with various additions, including new weapons, maps, modes, weapon adjustments, and bug fixes. While many new bundles are set to hit the store, this pack is exclusively for PlayStation users.

This article will outline the process for acquiring the PlayStation Combat Pack for free, along with a breakdown of the items included in this bundle for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

How to acquire the Combat Pack for free in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 2

Combat Packs are not new to the game; players who have played Modern Warfare 2 or the previous version of Warzone have likely come across this pack designed exclusively for PlayStation users. With Season 2, Call of Duty again offers a new Combat Pack for free to players with an active PlayStation Plus subscription. However, without PS Plus, you won't be able to acquire it.

Here's a step-wise guide on how to obtain the Combat Pack for free in WZ and MW3:

Start your PlayStation (PS4 or PS5). Navigate to the PlayStation Store. Find and select Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Scroll down to the Add-Ons section. Click Show More and search for Combat Pack 2 (Decomposition). Once you locate the bundle, click Add to Library.

After completing this process, restart your game, and the bundle will be available and accessible in both titles. Note that you need to own either Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone to access this bundle.

What's included in Combat Pack 2 (Decomposition) in Warzone and MW3?

The Combat Pack 2 features seven items: a beautifully designed Operator skin for the Lockpick Operator, two weapon blueprints, a calling card, a weapon sticker, a weapon charm, and an emblem.

The complete breakdown of the items in this Combat Pack is mentioned below:

Groundbreaking Lockpick Operator Skin

Lockpick Operator Skin Red Eye WSP-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint

WSP-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint Kleptomaniac Renetti handgun Weapon Blueprint

Renetti handgun Weapon Blueprint Escape Artist Calling Card

Calling Card Fourth Wall Bast Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Blaze of Glory Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Self Portrait Emblem

