Scarab Tracer Pack Operator bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Scarab Tracer Pack operator bundle is now available in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). This beetle-themed bundle features a specially designed Enigma Operator skin and includes two fully customized weapon blueprints for the MTZ-556 assault rifle and DM56 marksman rifle.

This article will provide comprehensive details about this bundle, including its price, included items, and more in Warzone and MW3.

What is the price of the Scarab Tracer Pack Operator bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Expand Tweet

The Scarab Tracer Pack Operator bundle in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is priced at 2,400 CP (Call of Duty Points), which is roughly $20. When it's purchased, all the associated items will be made accessible in both titles.

To get this bundle, follow these steps:

Launch either MW3 or WZ.

Once you are in the menu, navigate to the Store option.

Head to the Featured section and search for the bundle.

Once you locate the collection, select it and proceed with the purchase.

To acquire this bundle, you must have the required amount of in-game currency. If you don't, you can easily visit platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, or the Microsoft Store to purchase the required amount.

Here is a list of CoD Points with their corresponding real-life values:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

What's included in the Scarab Tracer Pack Operator bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Expand Tweet

The Scarab Tracer Pack Operator bundle comes with seven exclusive items: one Operator skin with the Stick N' Move finishing move, two weapon blueprints with Toxic Insecticide Tracers, a loading screen, a sticker, an emblem, and a calling card.

Here is a complete rundown of the items:

Insectoid Enigma Operator Skin

Enigma Operator Skin Battle Beetle DM56 marksman rifle Weapon Blueprint

DM56 marksman rifle Weapon Blueprint Bug Hunt MTZ-556 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint

MTZ-556 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint Microcosm Loading Screen

Loading Screen Robo-Bug Sticker

Sticker Bug Bite Emblem

Emblem Hungry Bug Calling Card

Is the Scarab Tracer Pack Operator bundle worth buying?

The Scarab Tracer Pack Operator bundle has a solid design that stands out. Moreover, it becomes much more appealing with fully customized weapon blueprints and special tracers, making this collection worth buying.

However, the final decision should ultimately be based on personal preference. Moreover, considering that Season 2 is approaching, players may want to save up for the Blackcell battle pass to enjoy its offerings.

Expand Tweet

Check out other Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone-related articles from Sportskeeda:

Tracer Pack Midnight Run bundle || When does Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 start || How to play Infected in Modern Warfare 3 || Is Champion's Quest back in Warzone