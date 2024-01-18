How to play Infected in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded is now live, introducing various exciting elements to the game. Alongside Infected, three other modes have been introduced, accompanied by two new weapons, one MP map, and certain features. This update also includes important game-balancing features like weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and other improvements.

The introduction of these new modes allows fans to rejuvenate their gameplay and have a truly fun time. This article will highlight all details related to Infected in Modern Warfare 3.

Infected mode in Modern Warfare 3 explained

The Infected mode is not new to the franchise and has been featured in various Call of Duty titles. It was first introduced in the original Modern Warfare 3 back in 2012. The functionality of this mode has changed over time, and with each new title, new features have been introduced in it.

When you start playing the latest version of this mode, one player is randomly assigned as the Infected, while the others are termed as Survivors. The former's main goal is to attack normal players and eliminate them. Once killed, gamers transform into zombified Operators and join the Infected side.

The Survivors must navigate through challenges to keep away from being infected and avoid elimination. If the zombified players manage to eliminate and transform all the players in the match, they emerge victorious. On the other hand, if the Survivors manage to survive until the time runs out, they win.

Other new modes introduced in MW3 Season 1 Reloaded

Headquarters

In Headquarters mode, your goal is to secure an objective point and maintain control, earning points over time. While defending the objective, respawns are disabled. The position of the objective will rotate throughout the match, requiring quick action to secure and hold it for as long as possible.

Team Gunfight

Team Gunfight mode is a 6v6 version of the typical Gunfight mode, played on standard multiplayer maps. Upon starting the match, each player receives a randomized loadout, and throughout the game, these loadouts keep on changing.

Ranked Play

Ranked Play is a competitive 4v4 mode that features the same settings, maps, and modes of the Call of Duty League (CDL), the esports league for COD. Under official CDL competitive rules, certain weapons, attachments, equipment, perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted in this mode.

