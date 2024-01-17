Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update patch notes: Ranked Play, Zombies changes, The Boys event, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update patch notes is officially live. With the mid-season update, there is a lot to explore in Modern Warfare 3. From another The Boys exclusive event in Call of Duty to the return of Ranked Play, Activision has focused a lot on the multiplayer content in this update. Furthermore, Sledgehammer games has introduced several changes to weapon balancing as well.

While Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has not received a lot of content in this update, the devs have introduced a new warlord. If you want to read all the changes done to Modern Warfare 3 in the Season 1 Reloaded update, read below.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded multiplayer changes

Here are all the changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded.

CUSTOMIZATION

Adjusted geometry and appearance of the Gaia and Gaia BlackCell Operator Skins in an effort to increase visibility.

Familiar Camo in the Poison Frogs category will now appear as intended once equipped.

Unobtainable Calling Cards are no longer displayed in the Premium category.

Equip to All button from Battle Pass will now ensure customizations are applied in Private Match.

Fixed an error that prevented the Endowment Direct Action Pack to be purchased.

Resolved and issue in which several Camos failed to apply to the Holger 26 LMG.

Resolved an issue in which users were unable to navigate through an Operator's skins while using a controller.

The “Fossilized” Weapon Blueprint no longer displays inconsistent camo coverage.

Several errors have been resolved that blocked players from equipping various Weapon Blueprints:

Bone Structure Weapon Blueprint for the DG-58 LSW Light Machine Gun.

Lethal Expression Weapon Blueprint from the Color Blocked bundle.

Blam Blam Weapon Blueprint from the Sketched Out: Tracer Pack.

Empire Guardian Blueprint from the Aztec Codex Weapon Bundle.

UIX

Improvements

Faction emblems are now displayed while viewing the Scoreboard.

Minor visual adjustments to the Prestige animation in the After Action Report.

Gunsmith

Corrected inaccurate Pros and Cons displayed for several Attachments.

Revised several Attachment descriptions to better reflect their true effects.

Addressed multiple issues with equipping a Conversion Kit that resulted in incompatible Attachment combinations.

Resolved issues causing the player to be unexpectedly kicked back to the menu in multiple scenarios, such as:

Viewing Daily Challenges.

Reporting a player in another group.

Resetting to default Settings.

Completing a Mastery Camo Challenge for the Pickaxe (Melee) will no longer cause the Loadout menu to unexpectedly appear.

The Accessibility preset to enlarge text will now work as intended when option is set to Largest.

GAMEPLAY

Spectating in the third-person perspective is no longer allowed in the following Modes:

Control

Cutthroat

Search and Destroy

War

Inspecting dual-wield Melee Weapons will no longer cause one arm to remain still.

Addressed an exploit that allowed Weapons to be fired faster than intended while set to Semi-Auto fire type.

Audio

Teammates will no longer play enemy sound effects upon sliding and landing from a fall.

Improved footstep audio for players walking on puddle surfaces.

Resolved issues with audio during the infiltration sequence on multiple Maps.

Spawns

Enemy Remote Turret, Wheelson-HS, and Chopper Gunner Killstreaks will now disable nearby spawn points.

PROGRESSION

Fixed issues that prevented progression of several Challenges.

Resolved a bug in which players would not receive Prestige Emblems upon reaching the requirements.

Corrected unlock requirements displayed for several Weapons and Attachments.

One Shot, One Kill score event is no longer awarded when an elimination is achieved with two Handguns.

Added missing Mastery Emblems for the MTZ-762 (Battle Rifle).

MAPS

Estate

Kitchen Control capture point can no longer be contested from the Main Room.

Derail

Addressed exploits that allowed players to access unintended locations.

Highrise

Garbage bins near the Elevators will no longer open and obstruct the line of sight.

Players in the Actibase Tunnel will no longer take damage from explosives on the surface above.

Railings on the Helipad staircases can now be mounted by players.

Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points.

P1: Substation

P2: Propane Shack

P3: Red Pit

P4: Phonic Office

P5: Green Shack

Invasion

Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points.

P1: Courtyard

P2: Construction

P3: Bus Station

P4: Park

P5: South Street

Karachi

Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points.

P1: Rubble

P2: Cafe

P3: Mini Mart

P4: Main Street

P5: Shacks

Scrapyard

Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points.

P1: Center

P2: Blue Warehouse

P3: Red Warehouse

P4: Forklift

P5: Storage

Skidrow

Improved collision to prevent the Recon Drone (Field Upgrade) from accessing unintended locations near the Back Alley and Playground.

Sub Base

Addressed exploits that allowed players to access unintended locations.

Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points.

P1: Loading Bay

P2: Garage Bay

P3: Crane

P4: North Dock

P5: Tank

Terminal

Addressed multiple exploits that allowed players to access unintended locations.

Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points.

P1: Bookstore

P2: Lower Lounge

P3: Shopping

P4: Dining

P5: Apron

Underpass

Addressed exploits that allowed players to access unintended locations.

Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points.

P1: Pillars

P2: Warehouse

P3: Village

P4: Industrial Yard

P5: Ditch

Operation Spearhead (War)

Players can no longer exit the playable area using a Deployable Cover near the Police Office.

MODES

Infected

Using a Field Upgrade will no longer cause it to become disabled for the remainder of the match.

Deployable Cover Field Upgrade will no longer fail to deploy upon attempted placement.

Search and Destroy

Sliding while planting or defusing a bombsite will now put the player into the crouch position rather than standing.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

» Assault Rifles «

SVA 545

Increased maximum damage from 29 to 30 (+3%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Holger 556

Increased sprint to fire time from 231ms to 252ms (+9%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

DG-56

Decreased maximum damage range from 35.6m to 20.3m (-43%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Decreased medium damage range from 44.5m to 30.5 (-31%).

FR 5.56

Increased medium damage from 36 to 40 (+11%).

MCW

Increased sprint to fire time from 220ms to 241ms (+10%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

Decreased damage range benefit by 6% after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 7% after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Increased sprint to fire time penalty by 1%.

Decreased hipfire spread penalty by 5%.

Decreased tactical stance spread penalty by 5% after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

RB Regal Heavy Stock

Decreased gun kick control benefit by 11%.

Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit by 5% after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Decreased vertical recoil control benefit by 5%.

Increased sprint speed penalty by 3%.

Increased tactical sprint speed penalty by 3% after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Increased sprint to fire speed penalty by 1%.

JAK Raven Kit

Increased arm damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Increased hand damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

STB-556 (MWII)

Increased maximum damage range from 15.2m to 30.5m (+100%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 29.5m to 39.4m (+34%).

Increased medium damage range from 47m to 54.6m (+16%).

Kastov 762 (MWII)

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.96x to 1.1x (+15%).

Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.96x to 1.1x (+15%).

Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.96x to 1.1x (+15%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Chimera (MWII)

Increased near-medium damage from 28 to 29 (+4%).

Tempus Razorback (MWII)

Increased maximum damage from 28 to 29 (+4%).

Increased maximum damage range from 12.7m to 22.9m (+80%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

FR Avancer (MWII)

Increased maximum damage from 25 to 29 (+16%).

Decreased maximum damage range from 34.9m to 24.8m (-29%).

M16 (MWII)

Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1x (-17%).

Decreased arm damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1x (-17%).

Decreased hand damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1x (-17%).

Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%).

Decreased aim down sight time from 290ms to 240ms (-17%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Kastov-74u (MWII)

Increased minimum damage from 19 to 22 (+16%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 22.9m to 30.5m (+33%).

Increased medium damage range from 36.8m to 47m (+28%).

Kastov 545 (MWII)

Increased maximum damage from 32 to 34 (+6%).

Decreased maximum damage range from 24.9m to 15.2m (-39%).

Decreased aim down sight time from 240ms to 225ms (-6%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

» Battle Rifles «

Sidewinder

Decreased recoil and gun kick while firing.

Lachmann-762 (MWII)

Increased maximum damage from 44 to 52 (+18%).

Full-Auto Fire Type

Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 0.95x to 0.9x (-5%).

Decreased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.95x to 0.9x (-5%).

Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.75x to 0.9x (+20%).

Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.75x to 0.9x (+20%).

Cronen Squall (MWII)

Increased maximum damage from 31 to 32 (+3%).

FTAC Recon (MWII)

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.3x (+30%).

Decreased aim down sight time from 270ms to 250ms (-7%).

Full-Auto Fire Type

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1x (+11%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%).

Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%).

Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%).

SO-14 (MWII)

Increased maximum damage from 41 to 46 (+12%).

Full-Auto Fire Type

Decreased neck damage multiplier from 0.85x to 0.8x (-6%).

Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 0.85x to 0.8x (-6%).

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.74x to 0.8x (+8%).

Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.63x to 0.8x (+27%).

Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.63x to 0.8x (+27%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.59x to 0.8x (+36%).

Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.59x to 0.8x (+36%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

» Submachine Guns «

WSP Swarm

Increased maximum damage range from 4.6m to 6.6m (+50%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 7.9m to 11.7m (+48%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Rival-9

Decreased horizontal recoil slightly.

MTZ Marauder Stock

Decreased firing aim stability benefit by 5%.

Striker 9

Increased maximum damage from 27 to 29 (+7%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Lachmann Shroud (MWII)

Increased maximum damage from 30 to 38 (+27%).

Increased near-medium damage from 28 to 32 (+14%).

Decreased maximum damage range from 12.2m to 10.7m (-13%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.2x (-14%).

Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%).

Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Decreased arm damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%).

Decreased hand damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%).

ISO 9mm (MWII)

Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped.

Fennec 45 (MWII)

Increased maximum damage range from 10.7m to 12.7m (+19%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Increased leg damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

Increased foot damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Decreased aim down sight time from 200ms to 190ms (-6%).

Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 99ms (-10%).

BAS-P (MWII)

Decreased maximum damage range from 18.8m to 16.3m (-14%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%).

Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%).

Lachmann Sub (MWII)

Increased near-medium damage from 28 to 29 (+4%).

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

MX9 (MWII)

Increased upper-leg damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.04x (+16%).

Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.04x (+16%).

Decreased aim down sights time from 220ms to 200ms (-9%).

Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 88ms (-20%).

» Shotguns «

Lockwood 680

Increased sprint to fire time from 184ms to 200ms (+9%).

Sawed Off Mod Stock

Decreased movement speed benefit by 2%.

Decreased sprint to fire time benefit by 5%.

Decreased aim down sight time benefit by 3%.

Decreased recoil control penalties by 10%.

Decreased hipfire spread benefits by 6%.

Lockwood 300 (MWII)

12 Gauge Slug Ammunition

Decreased minimum damage from 75 to 57 (-24%).

Maelstrom Dual Trigger Action

Decreased maximum damage range from 3m to 2.3m (-25%).

Decreased near-medium damage range from 6.4m to 5.3m (-16%).

Expedite 12 (MWII)

Increased medium damage range from 10.4m to 12.4m (+20%).

Decreased pellet spread while aiming down sight by 20%.

Bryson 800 (MWII)

Decreased sprint to fire time from 182ms to 145ms (-20%).

Decreased aim down sight time from 350ms to 300ms (-14%).

Bryson 890 (MWII)

Increased rate of fire from 150rpm to 164rpm (+9%).

» Light Machine Guns «

Holger 26

Increased minimum damage from 25 to 29 (+16%).

DG-58 LSW

Decreased sprint to fire time from 294ms to 231ms (-21%).

Decreased aim down sight time from 370ms to 320ms (-14%).

Bruen Mk9

Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped.

Sakin MG38 (MWII)

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.15x (+15%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Decreased aim down sight time from 430ms to 410ms (-5%).

HCR 56 (MWII)

Decreased sprint to fire time from 250ms to 225ms (-10%).

Decreased aim down sight time from 390ms to 310ms (-21%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

» Marksman Rifles «

DM56

Increased sprint to fire time from 168ms to 199ms (+19%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

MTZ Interceptor

Decreased head damage multiplier from 2x to 1.62x (-19%).

Decreased neck damage multiplier from 2x to 1.62x (-19%).

EBR-14 (MWII)

Decreased sprint to fire time from 270ms to 216ms (-20%).

Decreased aim down sight time from 255ms to 240ms (-6%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Lockwood Mk2 (MWII)

Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped.

Decreased aim down sight time from 250ms to 240ms (-4%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Decreased hipfire spread while standing by 10%.

Tempus Torrent (MWII)

Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%).

Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Crossbow (MWII)

Increased minimum damage from 100 to 125 (+25%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Brightblaze 20” Bolts

Increased maximum damage from 85 to 105 (+24%).

Increased upper-torso damage multiplier from 0.98x to 1.2x (+22%).

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1.2x (+26%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1.2x (+26%).

Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1.2x (+26%).

Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.2x (+33%).

Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.2x (+33%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

LM-S (MWII)

Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%).

Decreased aim down sight time from 270ms to 245ms (-9%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

» Sniper Rifles «

KATT-AMR

Zang-34 Barrel

Decreased damage range benefit by 9% after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 8%.

KV Inhibitor

Added medium damage at 129 to 61m.

Decreased minimum damage from 129 to 99 (-23%).

Decreased maximum damage range from 38.1m to 30.5m (-20%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Decreased near-medium damage from 58.4m to 48.3m (-17%).

Victus XMR (MWII)

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1.05x to 1.5x (+43%).

Carrack .300 (MWII)

Increased recoil center speed by 100%.

» Handguns «

Renetti

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit

View will no longer be obstructed while aiming down sight with certain Optic Attachments equipped.

TYR

Increased near-medium damage from 90 to 100 (+11%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Increased minimum damage from 70 to 75 (+7%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Decreased near-medium damage range from 15.2m to 11.4m (-25%).

Increased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1.5x (+15%).

Decreased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%).

Decreased arm damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%).

Decreased hand damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%).

Decreased trigger action delay from 150ms to 90ms (-40%).

Incompatible Chrios Holo Optic Attachment can no longer be equipped after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Ullr's Fury Trigger Action

Decreased trigger action delay from 70ms to 60ms (-14%).

Odin's Judgement Trigger Action

Decreased trigger action delay from 210ms to 150ms (-29%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

9mm Daemon (MWII)

Added far-medium damage at 26 to 31m.

Increased maximum damage from 34 to 40 (+18%).

Increased near-medium damage from 30 to 34 (+13%) after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Increased medium damage from 26 to 30 (+15%).

Decreased maximum damage range from 9.4m to 7.4m (-22%).

Decreased near-medium damage range from 20.6m to 11.4m (-44%).

Decreased medium damage range from 31m to 20.6m (-34%).

» Launchers «

Stormender

EMP effects will now disable and/or destroy the following items:

Drill Charge (Lethal)

Smoke Airdrop (Field Upgrade)

Inflatable Decoy (Field Upgrade)

Swarm (Killstreak)

» Attachments «

Corvus Torch Underbarrel Attachment is now available to equip on many Assault Rifles and Battle Rifles.

Resolved an issue in which Lasers and Underbarrels would visibly overlap.

View is no longer obstructed in Tac-Stance while the KR Intlas LSJ-3 Optic Attachment is equipped.

SL Razorhawk Laser Light

Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 5% after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Increased sprint to fire speed benefit by 7% after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

FSS OLE-V Laser

Decreased aim down sight speed benefit by 2% after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Decreased sprint to fire speed benefit by 4% after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

FTAC Grimline Laser

Decreased sprint to fire speed benefit by 7% after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Verdant Hook Box Laser

Increased sprint to fire speed benefit by 3%.

.50 Cal Spire Point Rounds Ammunition

Increased damage range benefit by 2%.

Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 19%.

XRK Nightfall Suppressor XL

Decreased damage range benefit by 6%.

Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 8%.

Decreased recoil control benefit by 3%.

Increased aim down sight speed penalty by 7%.

Increased sprint to fire speed penalty by 3%.

Round Nose Ammunition

Revised description to accurately reflect its true effects.

Dramatically reduces bullet range while increasing flinch.

PERKS

Tac Mask (Gear)

Added immunity to enemy EMP effects from the Stormender (Launcher).

Bone Conduction Headset (Gear)

Revised description to better reflect its existing effects.

Reduces player combat and environmental sounds to allow improved focus on hearing other footsteps.

Signal Jammer (Gear)

Addressed an issue that prevented proper functionality while equipped with the Engineer Vest.

EQUIPMENT

Thermobaric Grenade (Lethal)

Increased minimum explosive damage from 25 to 75 (+200%).

FIELD UPGRADES

Trophy System

Enemy Cruise Missile (Killstreak) will no longer be targetted and destroyed.

A.C.S.

Addressed an issue that prevented objectives from being captured in Hardcore game modes.

Suppression Mine

Visual effects are no longer activated for the player who deployed the mine.

KILLSTREAKs

SAM Turret

Decreased lock-on delay from 3s to 2s (-33%).

Increased cooldown between missiles from 1.25s to 1.75s (+40%).

Adjusted number of missiles required to destroy multiple Killstreaks.

VTOL Jet: 4 missiles, up from 3

Gunship: 5 missiles, up from 3

Chopper Gunner: 4 missiles, up from 3

Advanced UAV (Killstreak) will no longer be targeted and destroyed.

Remote Turret

Dying while attempting to control the turret will no longer prevent the player from controlling it upon subsequent attempts.

Overwatch Helo

100 XP and 75 Score are now awarded upon destruction.

EMP

Announcer voiceline will now play upon enemy usage.

Destroyed Equipment and Killstreaks will no longer grant Killstreak progress.

Swarm

Announcer voiceline will now play upon enemy usage.

MWIII RANKED PLAY

MWIII Ranked Play launches in Season 1 Reloaded and will be available to all players who have reached Level 55.

LAUNCH PREPARATIONS

Season 1 Start Time: Multiplayer Ranked Play will not be available immediately after the Season 1 Reloaded update.

Multiplayer Ranked Play will not be available immediately after the Season 1 Reloaded update. For latest details and timing, please follow @CODUpdates.

Launch Matchmaking: During the Ranked Play launch period, Skill Division Matchmaking restrictions will be relaxed, allowing players who climb into higher Skill Divisions faster than the rest of the population to find matches.

During the Ranked Play launch period, Skill Division Matchmaking restrictions will be relaxed, allowing players who climb into higher Skill Divisions faster than the rest of the population to find matches. Skill Division matchmaking will continue to put high Skill Division players in matches appropriate for their skill. As more players reach higher Divisions, we will begin tightening our matchmaking parameters.

Pre-made parties are still subject to the outlined Party SR Restrictions. Please find these restrictions in the Competitive Integrity Features section below.

COMPETITIVE SETTINGS OVERVIEW

Play like the pros in competitive 4v4 matches using the same settings, maps, and modes as the Call of Duty League (CDL).

Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.

Maps and Modes

CDL Search and Destroy

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Skidrow

Terminal

CDL Control

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

CDL Hardpoint

Invasion

Karachi

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Content Restrictions

Weapon Restrictions

MW3 Weapons

Assault Rifles

Holger 556

DG-58

FR 5.56

MTZ 556

Battle Rifles

All

Shotguns

All

Marksman Rifles

All

LMGs

All

Sniper Rifles

Longbow

KV Inhibitor

Launchers

All

Melee

Riot Shield

Pistols

WSP Stinger

COR-45

TYR

MW2 Weapons

All

Attachment Restrictions

MW3 Attachments

Muzzle

All Suppressors

All Melee Damage Muzzles

Barrels

All Silencers

Lasers

All

Optics

All Thermal Optics

All Night Vision Optics

Ammunition

All

Underbarrels

All Launcher and Shotgun Underbarrels

Trigger Action

All Fire Rate Triggers

Grip

All Akimbo Grips

Aftermarket Parts

All

MW2 Attachments

All

Equipment Restrictions

Lethal

Proximity Mine

Molotov Cocktail

C4

Claymore

Thermite

Throwing Knife

Drill Charge

Thermobaric

Throwing Star

Breacher Drone

Tactical

Shock Stick

Decoy Grenade

Stim

Snapshot Grenade

Tear Gas

Flash Grenade

EMD Grenade

Battle Rage

Scatter Mine

Smokes (Hardpoint and Control Only)

Field Upgrades

Tactical Camera

Inflatable Decoy

DDOS

Deployable Cover

Munitions Box

Loadout Drop

Portable Radar

Tactical Insertion

Recon Drone

Smoke Airdrop

Suppression Mine

Anti-Armor Rounds

Heartbeat Sensor

Comm Scrambler

Med Box

A.C.S.

Vests

Engineer Vest

Demolition Vest

CCT Comms Vest

Overkill Vest

Gunner Vest

Gloves

Scavenger Gloves

Gear

Control Comlink

Bone Conduction

Blacklight Flashlight

L/R Detector

Threat Identification

Data Jacker

Signal Jammer

Hijacked IFF Strobe

Ghost T/V Camo

Killstreak Restrictions

UAV

Mosquito Drone

Sam Turret

Bomb Drone

Care Package

Guardian-SC

Counter UAV

Cluster Mine

Precision Airstrike

SAE

Mortar Strike

Overwatch Helo

Juggernaut Recon

Wheelson-HS

VTOL Jet

Emergency Airdrop

Advanced UAV

Chopper Gunner

Gunship

Carpet Bomb

Remote Turret

SAE

SR (SKILL RATING) & DIVISION OVERVIEW

Test yourself against your peers and track that progress with a visible SR (Skill Rating) that determines your place across 8 Skill Divisions.

All players begin our first Competitive Season in Bronze I with 0 SR.

Players increase their SR by winning matches and lose SR whenever they lose matches.

Both individual and team performance will impact how much SR you gain or lose per match. In higher Skill Divisions, team performance has a bigger impact on SR gained or lost so that all winning playstyles are more consistently rewarded.

Players can progress through eight Skill Divisions by reaching SR milestones:

Bronze – Starting Division

Silver – 900 SR

Gold – 2,100 SR

Platinum – 3,600 SR

Diamond – 5,400 SR

Crimson – 7,500 SR

Iridescent – 10,000 SR

Top 250 – 10,000+ SR

Division Tiers: All Divisions except for Iridescent have 3 Tiers - Tier I, Tier II & Tier III. Climb into higher Tiers as you advance your way through each Division.

Show Off Your Skill: It’s easy to see which Division someone is in in MWII Ranked Play. Your entire Rank Icon will change color and material depending on your current Skill Division. Your current Tier is also prominently shown in the center of your Rank icon.

End of Season Skill Setback: At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division and Skill Division Tier will determine where you start the following season:

Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three (3) Tiers below where they finished in the previous season.

Example: A Player ending Season 1 in Gold III will begin Season 2 in Silver III.

Players Crimson II and above will start Season 2 in Diamond I.

The highest starting position each Season is Diamond I.

Top 250 Leaderboard & Division

The Top 250 Division returns, ranking the top 250 Ranked Play players in the world on an in-game Leaderboard that all players can view starting Day 1 of each season from within the Multiplayer Ranked Play lobby.

Players will qualify for the Top 250 and appear on the Leaderboard as they surpass 10,000+ SR.

The top 250 players with the highest SR above 10,000 will remain on the board and compete for 1st place over the remainder of the Season.

Play like the Pros, against the Pros: Top 250 Leaderboard will display CDL Team Affiliations and Profiles for current CDL Professional players and coaches. Keep track of your favorite players and teams and see how they stack up against the Ranked Play competition.

Top 250 Leaderboard will display CDL Team Affiliations and Profiles for current CDL Professional players and coaches. Keep track of your favorite players and teams and see how they stack up against the Ranked Play competition. Ultimate Bragging Rights: In addition to new Rank and Seasonal Rewards in Modern Warfare 3, the #1 Ranked Play player will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem at the end of each Season.

RANKS & REWARDS OVERVIEW

MWIII Multiplayer Ranked Play offers a variety of valuable rewards available to players at launch and Season after Season.

Unlocked Rewards can be used in Modern Warfare III and Warzone. Unlock what the mode has to offer to show off your Rank and Skill wherever you play.

Ranks and Rank Rewards

Separate from the player’s SR and Skill Division is Rank. Rank persists across Seasons to celebrate the player’s lifetime win total across their Ranked Play career.

All players start at Rank 1 and can progress to Rank 50.

Players increase their Rank by winning matches to earn Stars. Each win grants one (1) Star. Win enough matches and you’ll earn enough Stars to reach the next Rank.

Every 5 Ranks players will progress their Rank icon and unlock a set of Rank rewards unique to that milestone along with a Calling Card that represents the player’s achieved Rank:

Rank 5: MWIII Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both 2024 CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.

Rank 10: MWIII Ranked Play Rank 10 Weapon Camo

Rank 15: ‘Iced Out’ Animated Emblem

Rank 20: ‘Bomb Squad’ Weapon Charm

Rank 25: ‘Lock it Down’ Weapon Sticker

Rank 30: ‘Full Stack’ Animated Emblem

Rank 35: ‘Never Chalked’ Large Weapon Decal

Rank 40: ‘Top Fragger’ Weapon Charm

Rank 45: MWIII Ranked Play Rank 45 Weapon Camo

Rank 50: MWIII Ranked Veteran Emblem & Operator Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.

Season 1 Rewards

In addition to Rank Rewards, each Ranked Play Season will give players the opportunity to earn exclusive limited-time rewards.

Throughout the Season 1, players can earn the following rewards:

5 Wins: ‘MWIII Season 1 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

10 Wins: ‘Pro Issue Gutter Knife’ Weapon Blueprint

25 Wins: ‘Script Writer’ Weapon Charm

50 Wins: ‘Built Different’ Large Weapon Decal

75 Wins: ‘MWIII Ranked Play Season 1’ Loading Screen

100 Wins: ‘MWIII Season 1 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

End of Season Division Rewards

At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.

Division Skins

Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons in Modern Warfare III and Warzone:

Gold - Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.

Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season. Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward.

Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward. Seasonal Division Rewards

Each Ranked Play Season will have a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season.

The Season 1 rewards are as follows:

Bronze: Emblem

Silver: Emblem

Gold: ‘MWIII Season 1 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Animated Emblem

Platinum: ‘MWIII Season 1 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Animated Emblem

Diamond: ‘MWIII Season 1 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Animated Emblem

Crimson: ‘‘MWIII Season 1 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Animated Emblem

Iridescent: ‘‘MWIII Season 1 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Animated Emblem, and Animated Calling Card

Top 250: ‘‘MWIII Season 1 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Animated Emblem, and Animated Calling Card

Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 1 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive an animated unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.

COMPETITIVE INTEGRITY FEATURES

Penalties & Suspensions: Players who disconnect or quit matches will receive SR penalties as well as temporary suspensions, with escalating penalties for repeat offenders.

Players who disconnect or quit matches will receive SR penalties as well as temporary suspensions, with escalating penalties for repeat offenders. SR Forgiveness: If a matchmade player disconnects or quits in the middle of the match, all team members outside of that player’s party will not lose ANY SR.

If a matchmade player disconnects or quits in the middle of the match, all team members outside of that player’s party will not lose ANY SR. It is still possible to earn SR if players can overcome their disadvantage, but a loss at a numerical disadvantage will not yield SR loss for players outside of the leaving player’s party.

Match Cancel: If a player quits or disconnects before the start of a match, the match will be canceled and will not count. The remaining players will be returned to the main menu.

If a player quits or disconnects before the start of a match, the match will be canceled and will not count. The remaining players will be returned to the main menu. Professional Conduct Only: Friendly Fire is enabled in Ranked Play per CDL rules. Repeated Friendly Fire will result in players being kicked from games and receiving penalties and suspensions.

Friendly Fire is enabled in Ranked Play per CDL rules. Repeated Friendly Fire will result in players being kicked from games and receiving penalties and suspensions. Demotion Protection: After advancing to a higher Skill Division, players will be granted temporary Demotion Protection and will not lose any SR within the first three games in the new Division. Following that initial protection, if players were to lose enough SR to be demoted, they will first be dropped to the minimum threshold of their current Skill Division instead of being demoted. Losing their next match will result in a demotion.

After advancing to a higher Skill Division, players will be granted temporary Demotion Protection and will not lose any SR within the first three games in the new Division. Following that initial protection, if players were to lose enough SR to be demoted, they will first be dropped to the minimum threshold of their current Skill Division instead of being demoted. Losing their next match will result in a demotion. Demotion Protection is also applied for the player’s first 3 games of each Ranked Play Season.

Party SR Restrictions: To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used:

To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used: Bronze - Platinum: Can party up without any restrictions

Diamond: Can party within 2 Skill Divisions

Iridescent (Including Top 250) & Crimson: Can party with players within 1 Skill Division

ADDITIONAL SOCIAL FEATURES

Hot Streaks: Win 3 Ranked Play games in a row over a short period of time to earn Victory Streak Flames that appear behind your Rank Icon in the lobby and in-game. Extend your win streak to progress the flames. Victory Streak Flames expire when you lose or after 72 hours without playing a Ranked Play match. Go on a roll and the competition will know the heat is coming. (Stay Spicy!)

Win 3 Ranked Play games in a row over a short period of time to earn Victory Streak Flames that appear behind your Rank Icon in the lobby and in-game. Extend your win streak to progress the flames. Victory Streak Flames expire when you lose or after 72 hours without playing a Ranked Play match. Go on a roll and the competition will know the heat is coming. (Stay Spicy!) Social Profile: Rank Play icons will be added to your Social profile to identify your Ranked Play Skill Division and Rank anywhere your profile is viewed across Modern Warfare III and Warzone.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies changes in Season 1 Reloaded

New Warlord: Dokkaebi

Operators will find Dokkaebi’s fortress at the top of a skyscraper in Zaravan City.

A technological savant, the Warlord uses drones, turrets, and a Wheelson as her main line of defense.

GAMEPLAY

Contracts

Aether Extraction

Players can now move immediately after successfully interacting with Aether Extractors.

Eliminate Bounty Target

Addressed an issue that allowed HVTs to spawn inside of locked Mercenary Strongholds.

Field Upgrades

Addressed an issue that prevents players from using Field Upgrades when wielding the Dual Kodachis.

General

Addressed an issue that allowed players to damage other players in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Closed an exploit that allowed players to carry more than two weapons at a time.

Addressed an issue that would create a Contraband copy of Insured Slot 2 when it was equipped as a Secondary Weapon.

ENEMIES

Terminus Outcomes

Sentry Turrets

Sentry Turrets are now EMP’d when shot by the Stormender after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

ALLIES

Zombies

Hell Hounds

Friendly (Pet) Hell Hounds will now heal newly added squad members after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Friendly (Pet) Hell Hounds will now retain their name and level when traveling to the Dark Aether after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

WEAPONS

» Assault Rifle «

RAM-7

Addressed an issue that prevented players from equipping the base RAM-7 weapon in the insured slot.

EQUIPMENT

Tactical Equipment

Decoy Grenades

Increased Decoy Grenade duration from 6 seconds to 8 after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update

Cymbal Monkey

Increased the Cymbal Monkey duration from 8.5 seconds to 10.5 after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

The Cymbal Monkey will now attract Hell Hounds.

CUSTOMIZATION

Bone Collector Operator Skin

This skin now appears correctly in the Strike Team menu.

Sleigh Operator Skin

This skin now appears correctly in the Strike Team menu.

UI/UX

Leave Squad

Players can now choose to leave their squad.

Mission Progression Notifications

Players will now be notified of certain progression milestones when completing Missions.

Example: A Mission step that requires players to kill 50 enemies will now notify players at 10, 20, 30, and 40 kills.

General

Addressed an issue that prevented players from being notified that they earned the 'House Cleaner' Calling Card.

STABILITY

Added various crash and stability fixes.

That is all there is to know about Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

