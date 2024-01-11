How to unlock TAQ Evolvere LMG in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Players can finally get their hands on TAQ Evolvere LMG, one of the two new weapons introduced in the Season 1 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Throughout Season 1, both titles have seen the addition of new weapons like the RAM-7 and XRK Stalker. Season 1 Reloaded continues this trend by bringing in two more weapons, one of which is the TAQ Evolvere LMG.

It's important to note that this weapon is different from the TAQ Eradicator LMG introduced in the Modern Warfare 3 preseason. If you are looking to try the newest LMG in the game, here's how you can get one.

How to get TAQ Evolvere LMG in Warzone and MW3

The TAQ Evolvere LMG can be obtained via Weekly Challenges (Image via Activision)

Unlocking the TAQ Evolvere LMG in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is pretty easy. You just have to complete several Weekly Challenges to get your hands on the new weapon.

This is similar to how players get to obtain the TAQ Eradicator during the MW3 preseason, where players had to successfully complete five Weekly Challenges within a designated week. These challenges were spread across multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

The TAQ Evolvere LMG is a sophisticated, multi-caliber weapon capable of firing either 7.62 or 5.56 ammunition, requiring minimal adjustments. Its versatility and lethal effectiveness make it a lethal choice in skilled hands.

The weapon is designed to handle both infantry and artillery and offers a range of attachments through the Gunsmith. This allows players to customize the weapon to suit their preferred playstyle.

How to access Weekly Challenges in MW3 and Warzone

Weekly Challenges in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Accessing the Weekly Challenges is straightforward and can be done through the Challenges menu, identifiable by a Medal icon. While in the lobby, navigate to the Start Menu and select Challenges. Within the Challenges Menu, various challenge types, including Dailies, Operators, Armory Unlock Challenges, and more, are available for viewing.

The Weekly Challenges section provides three tabs to choose from: Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale, allowing players to focus on specific challenges within their preferred game mode.

It is important to note that the system operates independently of the daily challenges found in the Multiplayer and Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ) lobby menus. Each week throughout the active season introduces 10 distinct challenges evenly distributed between core Multiplayer and MWZ.

Achieving completion of any five challenges within a week unlocks the corresponding weekly reward, and in this case, it's the TAQ Evolvere LMG.

